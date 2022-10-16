Storyteller Mara Menzies was raised in Africa until she turned 13, when she moved to Edinburgh, in Scotland. Since then, she ‘lives with a foot in both places’ and shares stories from both traditions in her work.
JONESBOROUGH — The next-to-last performer of the 2022 Storytelling Live! season will be Mara Menzies, who will offer daily matinee concerts at the International Storytelling Center in the coming week.
Menzies, who lives in Kenya, was raised in Africa until she turned 13, when she moved to Edinburgh, Scotland. (One parent was from each country.) Since then, she “lives with a foot in both places,” and shares stories from both traditions in her work.
“One of the nice things about my approach is that I pull from my rich dual-culture heritage,” Menzies said. “I feel like I’m 100% Scottish and 100% Kenyan; I don’t feel like I’m half of either one. They’ve both influenced me so heavily in different ways.”
Menzies found storytelling in Scotland a little more than 15 years ago, in the months before she had her first child. She was living in Edinburgh, where the storytelling tradition is rich. “I knew that the child would have a very strong sense of his or her Scottish culture,” she says. “I’m also very proud of my African culture, and I wanted the child to be able to embrace that. I thought that the best way to do that was through stories.”
Unable to find a good selection of Kenyan children’s books, Menzies wrote one herself, and from there it was a natural progression into live storytelling.
These days, most of her performances are geared toward an adult audience. But Menzies has found that her creative approach has changed very little in that time.
“I still craft an adult story in the same way that I would tell it to a child,” she said. “I’m looking for that part of the soul that is still open to the possible and the impossible. No matter what the story is about, I’m looking for that childish part of the person that is open to possibility.”
Menzies has a special fondness for traditional folk tales, though she also crafts original work. The personal storytelling tradition isn’t prominent in the United Kingdom or Africa, so she prefers to convey personal truth in an age-old format.
“I think because of that, people can relate to my stories in a slightly different way,” she notes. “Rather than seeing this as Mara’s story, they see that this is a story that Mara told.”
The storyteller’s concerts in Jonesborough will be Tuesday through Saturday in the ISC’s downtown theater. Shows begin at 2 p.m. and tickets are $14 for most adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $7 for anyone under age 18.
Each week, as a complement to in-person programming, the ISC produces an online concert for audience members to watch from home. This week’s streaming program will consist of a new performance by Menzies recorded live in Jonesborough and available to virtual ticketholders starting Thursday. All virtual concerts can be streamed from any device, with just a $15 charge per household. Ticketholders will have access through Monday at midnight.
Following Menzies, Sheila Kay Adams will be the final performer of the 2022 season of Storytelling Live! series, which will feature a few special encore performances later in the year.
The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is bioPURE. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Niswonger Foundation, ETSU, East Tennessee Foundation, Humanities Tennessee, Hillhouse Creative, Carol & Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and the Frist Foundation. Media sponsors include the Johnson City Press, Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times News, Cumulus Media, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities, and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.