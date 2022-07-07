Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.