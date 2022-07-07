WISE — A summer afternoon storm left trees down across Wise County and flooding in downtown Wise on Wednesday.
Wise County Emergency Services Coordinator Jessica Swiney said the National Weather Services issued a warning around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday of heavy rains, possible hail and high winds from the Paynes Gap area heading into the Wise and Norton area.
Rain starting around 3 p.m. caused heavy flooding in the East Main Street and Railroad Avenue sections of downtown Wise, Swiney said, with rising water in front of businesses along the street. No hail was reported in the area, she added, and no residences were reported flooded.
Social media photos posted around the time of the storm included views of water between about six inches to a foot deep at various parts of Main Street before the storm passed and flooding drained. Swiney said that several vehicle accidents were reported in Wise due to the flooding, but no injuries were reported.
Some areas along Hurricane Road in Wise also saw brief flooding, according to various social media posts.
Swiney said fallen tree reports came from the Pound, Wise and Coeburn areas as the storm moved toward St. Paul. Several trees fell onto U.S. Route 23 between Wise and Pound, she said, but Virginia Department of Transportation crews handled those incidents.
In Norton, city police dispatchers said some heavy runoff but minimal to no damage was reported along the Hawthorne Drive area between Walmart and U.S. Alternate Route 58.