featured breaking Storm leads to power outages in Kingsport, Sullivan County CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Jan 3, 2023 Almost 15,000 people are without power as a thunderstorm hit Kingsport and Sullivan County around 4 p.m.Appalachian Power reported 14,881 people were without power as the storm ran through the Tri-Cities area.The power company reported outages from Lynn Garden Drive eastward on US 11W. The outage went South to Center Street and Fort Henry Drive. There were also reports of traffic lights out on East Stone Drive.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.