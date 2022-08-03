Storm Drain Art

Local artists painted storm drains across Kingsport, and the city of Kingsport announced the city won an award this week for its public outreach program.

KINGSPORT — The city has received the Public Outreach Award from the Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky and Tennessee, municipal officials announced Tuesday.

The award was for the stormwater department’s Storm Drain Art Contest, an annual competition now in its fifth year, during which participants paint storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife, according to a news release.

