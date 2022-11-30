Former Purple Cow co-owner charged in 1990 Florida murder

Sheila Keen-Warren is charged in the 1990 Florida murder of Marlene Warren, who was shot and killed at her Wellington, Florida. Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 near her home in Southwest Virginia. She is the former co-owner of the Purple Cow, a Kingsport eatery.

ABINDGON — An Abingdon woman accused of dressing up as a clown and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married is expected to return to court before Christmas in Florida.

Shelia Keen-Warren, who was arrested near her home in Southwest Virginia in 2017 — 27 years after Marlene Warren, 40, was shot at her home in Florida — remains incarcerated.

