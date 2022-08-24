NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Utility Management Review Board voted Wednesday to dismiss contested case proceedings against the South Fork Utility District's commissioners.
Four of South Fork's five commissioners already had resigned. And the fifth commissioner was not at South Fork when issues investigated by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury occurred.
“I appreciate the Utility Management Review Board’s decision to continue its efforts to improve the South Fork Utility District by ensuring sound financial and management practices," Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower said after the UMRB's vote. "I’m also pleased that our investigation of the utility has led to the resignation of the South Fork commissioners involved in the utility’s questionable decisions. A strong utility relies on strong governance, and there is more work to be done by the new commissioners and the UMRB to review the management of this utility district going forward."
In April, the Comptroller's Division of Investigations released a report relative to South Fork.
The UMRB reviewed that report and ordered a list of actions. The first called for initiation of proceedings to address whether to remove South Fork's commissioners.
That's the one ordered action withdrawn by the UMRB on Wednesday after it was noted four commissioner resigned after the comptroller's investigation.
South Fork Utility District, formed in 2020 by the merger of Holston Utility District and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility District, provides water service to about 3,400 customers in Sullivan County.
The comptroller's investigation covered the time period from May 14, 2018, through June 30, 2021, and included examination of records from HUD, SBWPUD, and SFUD.
Multiple findings were listed in a report summarizing the investigation, including that between May 14, 2018, and June 30, 2021, the district's then-manager or companies in which he had an ownership interest were paid at least $1,672,875.47.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable called for the resignations of the district manager and district board members shortly after the comptroller's office completed its investigation.
The comptroller’s office provided results of the investigation to the office of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus.