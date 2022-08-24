Utility district's finances investigated by Tennessee Comptroller's Office

South Fork Utility District

 contributed

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Utility Management Review Board voted Wednesday to dismiss contested case proceedings against the South Fork Utility District's commissioners.

Four of South Fork's five commissioners already had resigned. And the fifth commissioner was not at South Fork when issues investigated by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury occurred.

