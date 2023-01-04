KINGSPORT — The predicted red wave by Republicans did not happen.
“We are unfortunately calling it ‘red puddle’ as opposed to ‘red wave,’ ” Tennessee GOP Chairman Scott Golden said. “We didn’t quite get the red wave we were anticipating.”
Golden made his comments at a Sullivan County Republican Party luncheon held at the Food City Press Room on Clinchfield Street on Tuesday. Golden was the guest speaker for the group.
Golden talked for almost an hour about national politics, school boards and how Democrats are getting votes to the ballot boxes.
But a significant message was how the red wave never occurred, instead leaving the U.S. House of Representatives with a small Republican majority and the U.S. Senate still controlled by Democrats.
Golden said he thought there were four reasons the red wave did not happen: money, messaging, candidate quality and social media.
He said the majority of Republicans were outspent during the mid-term elections and could not keep pace. On top of that, he said he felt like the messaging was not on point.
He said some of the messaging from Republicans was convoluted.
“We’ve got to do a better job telling the American people what we are going to do when we get there,” he said.
In several purple states, Golden said, the GOP’s message did not get across to the average person. Golden also touched on trying to recruit better candidates to face Democratic opposition.
He said in the heavily Republican state of Tennessee, it is not hard to get these candidates, but in other areas the GOP will need to recruit harder.
Lastly, he said the Republican Party is finding itself short on getting the message across using technology.
“We’ve got to figure out what’s going on with social media,” Golden said.
He said he thinks Republican messaging is being buried within algorithms that no one understands. He said Republicans in the House will soon start investigating what is going on.
Golden said the number of Republican candidates elected to office in 2022 surpassed historical records for the state. Much of this was due to some school board races becoming partisan, he said.
Not all school board elections are partisan. That decision is left up to local parties.
Golden said in 2022 there were a total of 303 school board seats up for election in the state. Republicans won 152 of them, but he expects that number to increase in 2024.
He said this was the first year for partisan school board elections, so there will be growing pains. But in two years, he thinks there will be a Republican majority.
“Things will get better when we elect Republicans to school boards,” he said.
