Scott Golden

Scott Golden, chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party, speaks to the Sullivan County Republican Party on Tuesday.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times-News

KINGSPORT — The predicted red wave by Republicans did not happen.

“We are unfortunately calling it ‘red puddle’ as opposed to ‘red wave,’ ” Tennessee GOP Chairman Scott Golden said. “We didn’t quite get the red wave we were anticipating.”

