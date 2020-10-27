NORTON – The Virginia State Police is investigating two separate vehicle crashes near Norton.
State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch said Monday that the first crash happened Sunday around 4:11 p.m. on southbound U.S. near the Powell Valley scenic overlook. A Honda Odyssey traveling southbound in the passing lane was in a highway work zone when it braked in response to a vehicle braking in front of it.
According to Crouch, a 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager driven by Angela W. Adkins, 45, Wise, struck the Honda in the rear.
Adkins and the unidentified Honda driver were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured. Adkins was charged with following too closely.
A Monday single vehicle crash near the intersection of Kent Junction Road and Route 603 at 8:11 a.m. left State Troopers and Wise County sheriff’s deputies searching for the driver. Crouch said that a Chevrolet Monte Carlo apparently ran off the side of a private gravel road two miles north of Kent Junction Road, leaving the unidentified passenger injured.
The unidentified driver fled the scene, leading troopers and deputies on a manhunt. Details on the search were not available at press time, and the passenger was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.