Norton house explosion 08-14-2022

The Virginia State Police is investigating the cause of Sunday's house explosion and fire in Norton. A 13-year-old boy died in the fire and two women were taken to an area burn center.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

NORTON – The Virginia State Police says a Norton house explosion that killed a boy and injured two women appears accidental.

In a statement released Sunday night, State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said a 13-year-old boy died in the fire that followed the 2:27 a.m. Sunday explosion at the 524 Virginia Ave. NE residence. Two women, ages 43 and 22, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby Norton Community Hospital, she added.

