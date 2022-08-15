NORTON – The Virginia State Police says a Norton house explosion that killed a boy and injured two women appears accidental.
In a statement released Sunday night, State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said a 13-year-old boy died in the fire that followed the 2:27 a.m. Sunday explosion at the 524 Virginia Ave. NE residence. Two women, ages 43 and 22, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby Norton Community Hospital, she added.
The victims' identities have not been released
Geller said the Norton Police Department received a call around 2:45 a.m. Sunday about the fire, although city Fire Chief Todd Lagow said his department received the first call at 2:27 p.m. and arrived three minutes later.
Geller said emergency workers recovered the boy’s remains after putting out the fire. The body has been sent to the Roanoke state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.
Lagow said the two women were taken to an area burn center after initial treatment at the local hospital. He said he could not confirm if the victims were related.
Geller said the fire appeared to be accidents, and the State Police and Norton Police are investigating the cause and nature. Neighbor Jennifer Miller said she and guests at her husband’s birthday party smelled propane gas while outside early Sunday before the explosion.
Miller said her husband and a friend tried to rescue the boy through a window, but the boy told them he could not get out.
The older woman jumped from the house’s rear deck into the back yard before witnesses helped her to the Miller’s back yard, Miller said. The other injured victim and an uninjured female came from the front of the house, she added.
Miller said the blast moved a propane tank about 15 feet from the rear outer wall. The tank appeared intact, and neighboring houses appeared undamaged.
