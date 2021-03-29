NASHVILLE — After several weeks of price increases at the gas pump, motorists finally got a bit of a reprieve last week.
Tennessee’s average gas price is now $2.67, which is 2 cents less than a week ago, 17 cents more than a month ago and 89 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA. Forty-four other states either saw decreases or no change at the pump last week.
“Growing stock levels and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “These are positive signs that less expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Memphis ($2.73)
• Johnson City ($2.71)
• Jackson ($2.70)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Cleveland ($2.55)
• Chattanooga ($2.61)
• Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.63)
Across the nation
At $2.86, the national average is 2 cents cheaper on the week, 15 cents more expensive on the month and 84 cents more expensive on the year, AAA reported.
Demand is one factor influencing gas prices. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported last week that demand was up by 174,000 barrels per day to 8.6 million barrels per day. That reading is just 222,000 barrels per day short of levels one year ago, when demand started to dip.
Gasoline stocks also saw a moderate increase with a build of 200,000 barrels per day, according to AAA. However, refinery utilization hit 82%, indicating there could be a larger build in stocks this week; that factor could help keep pump prices in check.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased to settle at $60.97, AAA reported. Prices fluctuated throughout the week from a low of $57.76 to a high of $61.55 in reaction to world news, including concerns of new European Union lockdowns.
Also affecting the price of crude was news Thursday of a stranded container ship that blocked the Suez Canal, a major international oil supply route. While ships started to re-route last week, oil deliveries could be delayed. AAA expects this to have limited impact in this country, as U.S. oil production should be able to keep stateside supply balanced and, in turn, prices stable.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.