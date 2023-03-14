BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Appalachian League’s State Liners could soon be holding true to their name and representing the opposite twin city.
At a Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting on March 7, representatives from Major League Baseball dialed in via Zoom to discuss the Bristol team’s potential move from Virginia to Tennessee. The State Liners, and the Appalachian League as a whole, are affiliated with both MLB and USA Baseball.
In addition, Chris Allen, president and chief operating officer of Boyd Sports, was in attendance. Boyd Sports owns and operates the Tennessee Smokies, Johnson City Doughboys, Kingsport Axmen, Greeneville Flyboys and Elizabethton River Riders.
Nothing is set in stone for the State Liners to move to Tennessee. However, a move would likely entail a public private partnership between Boyd Sports and the city of Bristol, Tennessee, according to Mayor Vince Turner.
Turner stated there are several reasons for the potential move. The first is that the contract between MLB and Bristol, Virginia, is set to expire after this Appalachian League summer season. In addition, Turner stated that the State Liners’ management and MLB have been looking for an upgrade from their current facilities.
The State Liners have long played at DeVault Park in Bristol, Virginia. Turner said he sees several potential upsides for the State Liners to cross over to Tennessee.
“If it can be worked out, it’s a good opportunity for the city, for the team and for the school system,” Turner said. “I see it as a win-win for everyone.”
If the city of Bristol, Tennessee, and Boyd Sports ultimately reach an agreement, an estimated price tag of $7 million for a new stadium awaits. Turner said one plan Boyd Sports and the City Council discussed was a $5 million contribution from the city and $2 million from Boyd Sports. Turner said the city will also be searching for alternative methods of funding, such as potential grants from the state.
“We are hoping there are some other funding options out there to help with this (to) get Tennessee High a new baseball stadium and to also keep the State Liners here,” Turner said. “Major League Baseball has made it clear that after this year, there is no contract to stay.”
The $7 million would ultimately go toward upgrading the infrastructure at Whitetop Creek Park across from Bristol Motor Speedway. The park already features softball and soccer fields available to the community and for tournaments. Turner said a State Liners move would mean new installations and improvements to the park.
“Whitetop is there,” Turner said. “There are already baseball fields there. This would be using one of those fields and improving it to put in seating (and) a clubhouse, renovate an artificial turf field and so forth.”
Currently, the Tennessee High Vikings play at Tod Houston Field, located behind Haynesfield Elementary. Turner said Tod Houston Field currently needs some updates and faces issues with convenient parking.If the State Liners move and the infrastructure at Whitetop Creek Park is updated, the Vikings would likely have a new place to call home.
If the decision to move forward with this project is approved by all involved, the earliest that the State Liners would suit up in Bristol, Tennessee, is the summer of 2024. The city council still has remaining formal discussions on the matter.
Nevertheless, Turner is a fan of the idea and hopes the process moves efficiently.
“I’m assuming it will be sooner than later, of coming to a decision on how it is either going to move forward or not,” Turner said. “I think it’s a good opportunity for the community and the school. We will just have to wait and see when it will come. … I look forward to it being placed on the agenda soon. From a budgeting standpoint, we have to figure it out. We are coming into budgeting season. We have a new city manager starting also. I think it’s important for her to be involved in the process.
“It’s one of those things of either they’re moving over here or it’s going away,” Turner said. “It’s one of the oldest teams in the league from the time they have started. It’d be great if they said we did have the opportunity.”