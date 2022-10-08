Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and Lee County District 1 Supervisor Robert Smith, left and right center, are shown at Friday's ceremony for work on the $2.59 million Giles Hollow water project in Rose Hill. Kilgore and Smith were joined by, from left, Tyler Lester from 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion's office; LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller, Lee County PSA Executive Director Tracy Puckett and Lee County Administrator Dane Poe.
ROSE HILL — Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures on Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project.
Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
“This isn’t a groundbreaking but a celebration,” Miller said.
All six officials cited the project reaching 40% completion after more than five years of a coordinated effort to bring together several funding sources for the $2.59 million undertaking.
“We’ve had a lot of projects designed before COVID-19,” Miller said. While many water and civil engineering projects in the state have seen delays because of the pandemic, he said projects have also faced supply chain challenges and rising costs with less availability of contractors.
“We’ve really started getting things back on track post COVID,” Miller said, “and we’re starting to get water to people.”
Kilgore credited joint efforts by the Appalachian Regional Commission, state Department of Housing and Community Development, state Department of Health and funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to put together the project.
Puckett said the 28,000-foot main line and connection lines will serve about 30 households in the Giles Hollow Road area by its projected completion in late November. Connection fees have been waived for some households based on income, he added.
The project also has the potential to serve some households in neighboring Hancock County, Tennessee, once agreements can be coordinated between Lee and Hancock officials, Puckett added.
“Infrastructure has been a hot topic over the past two years, and that covers a lot of items,” said Lester. “Those pale in comparison to public water.”
Poe credited both local and state officials as well as residents in the area for rounding up the community support to push for the Giles Hollow project.
“ARPA has been a blessing for these projects,” Poe added.
Puckett credited support from the PSA board and the supervisors, adding that Smith, whose district includes the Giles Hollow area, had been meeting with residents for more than five years.
Residents Charlie and Angela Rouse attended Friday’s ceremony, and they agreed on the need for public water service in the community.
“We have a spring that feeds five households,” Charlie Rouse said. “If it rains hard, it stirs up dirt in the water. I said that I hope to see this done, if not for me then for others.”