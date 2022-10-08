Giles Hollow water project - County and state officials

Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and Lee County District 1 Supervisor Robert Smith, left and right center, are shown at Friday's ceremony for work on the $2.59 million Giles Hollow water project in Rose Hill. Kilgore and Smith were joined by, from left, Tyler Lester from 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion's office; LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller, Lee County PSA Executive Director Tracy Puckett and Lee County Administrator Dane Poe.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

ROSE HILL — Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures on Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project.

Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.

