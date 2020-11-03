NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s average gas price has declined for the past 20 consecutive days, leading to the cheapest prices at the pump since summer.
The state averages dropped 4 cents last week to $1.87, which is 7 cents less than one month ago and 43 cents less than one year ago, AAA reported. Tennessee drivers found the lowest gas prices for the month of October in 16 years.
“Tennessee drivers are seeing the cheapest prices at the pump since June,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “As we approach Election Day, drivers are paying, on average, 18 cents less than what they paid on Election Day 2016.”
Quick facts
• 91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.63 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.21 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee remains the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
Local averages
• Johnson City ($1.85)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.86)
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Morristown ($1.94)
• Memphis ($1.94)
• Jackson ($1.91)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Cleveland ($1.70)
• Chattanooga ($1.75)
• Clarksville ($1.83)
Across the nation
Mounting concerns about the increase in global coronavirus cases and the reinstatement of lockdown policies in some countries have driven crude oil prices down to the lowest closing price — $35 per barrel — since June. Last year at this time, crude was about $20 per barrel more expensive.
As crude prices decreased last week, the U.S. saw fluctuation in gasoline demand and supply. Demand increased from 8.2 million barrels per day to 8.5 million barrels per day, while supply decreased 90,000 barrels per day to 226 million barrels.
Despite the jump in demand, motorists are paying less to fill up, AAA reported. The national average pushed 4 cents cheaper to $2.12, while every state except South Dakota (+1 cent) saw gas prices hold steady or decrease.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 38 cents to settle at $35.79, AAA reported.
Domestic crude prices decreased in light of market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report has also contributed to the decline in prices after it showed that total domestic crude inventories grew by 4.3 million barrels to 492.4 million barrels. If demand concerns continue this week, crude prices will likely decrease again.