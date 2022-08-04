This scene at the intersection of Boggs Hollow and South Fork roads in Pound was repeated across parts of Wise County on July 28 as heavy rains overnight caused streams and rivers to escape their banks.
WISE — Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief, but not from the state.
Boil water warnings for residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted on Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
McElroy said PSA crews had worked since Thursday to inspect water and sewer lines and cover some lines left exposed by floodwaters. Water samples passed two consecutive series of lab tests for contamination before authorities lifted the boil warnings.
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said that, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s emergency declaration authorizing up to $1 million in assistance and National Guard deployment for flood-affected areas, the county will not see any of that aid.
“There’s a threshold for the county of $142,000 in damage,” Hatfield said, “and that does not apply to damage on private property. We did not see damage beyond the threshold on county property either.”
County Emergency Services Coordinator Jessica Sweeney said the total of homes affected by last week’s flash flooding still stood at 10 on Wednesday. At least three private bridges or access points to private property remained washed-out.
“We’re working with volunteers including the Red Cross, churches and the Lions Club to help people get back to their property where access was washed out,” Swiney said.
Virginia Department of Emergency Management spokesperson Jason Elmore confirmed Wednesday that no state funding is available for the repair of private roads or bridges.
Swiney said residents still needing help with flood recovery can call the Southwest Virginia Flooding Home Cleanup Hotline at (276) 258-0029 through Aug. 19. Volunteer organizations will look at requests and match what services they can offer, she added.
