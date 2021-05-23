By MATTHEW LANE
More than 3,200 wiretaps were authorized by state and federal courts in 2019, with each one costing on average $75,000 to $95,000 respectively.
During that time, drug offenses, conspiracy and homicide were the top crimes investigated, with law enforcement officials reporting nearly 2,700 people convicted through information gathered via these wiretaps.
This information is just a sampling of the data found in the latest wiretap report from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. Per federal law, the AO must submit an annual report to Congress about intercepted wire, oral or electronic communications.
The report includes a slew of data about wiretaps authorized by state and federal courts, including the number from each jurisdiction, the types of crimes being investigated, the cost to conduct the surveillance, the number of intercepts and duration, as well as the number of arrests and convictions.
JURISDICTIONS AND WIRETAPS
According to the 2019 report, 48 jurisdictions have laws that authorize courts to allow for wiretapping. Of that number, 29 jurisdictions reported using wire, oral or electronic surveillance in 2019.
On a more specific note regarding wiretaps and the number issued:
• All jurisdictions: 3,225
• Federal government: 1,417
• State governments: 1,808
• Tennessee: 19
• Virginia: 17
According to the report, the number of federal and state wiretaps increased 10% from 2018 to 2019. More specifically, federal authorizations decreased by 3% year to year, while state authorizations increased by 22%.
COMMON CRIMES INVESTIGATED
The most common type of crime investigated using wiretaps in 2019 was drug offenses — some 39% of all applications for intercepts (1,266 wiretaps) cited narcotics as the most serious offense under investigation.
If other crimes related to the drug offenses are included, then the number of wiretaps involving drugs jumps to 76%.
Rounding out the top three cited offenses are conspiracy at No. 2, accounting for 13% of wiretap applications. Homicide and assault come in at No. 3 with 4% of the applications.
According to the 2019 report, all of the wiretaps issued in Tennessee and Virginia by state courts involved drugs or conspiracy. Similar statistics hold true at the federal court level in both states.
EXPENSES AND ARRESTS
Local and federal district attorneys say manning a wiretap operation is costly and labor-intensive. Law enforcement not only has to listen in on the phone conversations around the clock, but officers have to be in the field ready to act on a moment’s notice.
All that overtime adds up. According to the 2019 report, the average cost of a wiretap was $75,160, which is up 13% from the previous year. The most expensive state wiretap was in Georgia — a 178-day investigation that resulted in 17 arrests and one conviction totaled $1.9 million.
At the federal level, the average cost of a wiretap was $94,872, which was a 40% increase from the previous year. According to the report, the most expensive federal wiretap was in Maryland — a 120-day narcotics investigation that resulted in five arrests and no convictions totaled just over $2.5 million.
Finally, when it comes to arrests and convictions, the report shows 10,584 people were arrested through the use of wiretaps — a figure up 41% from the previous year. Convictions came in at 2,699, also up from the previous year by 141%.
Federal wiretaps were responsible for 17% of the arrests and 9% of the convictions. The Western District of Tennessee reported the most arrests at the federal level, with wiretaps resulting in the arrest of 154 individuals, the report states.
State wiretaps accounted for 83% of the arrests and 91% of the convictions in 2019. Queens County, New York, reported the largest number of arrests (1,607) and the highest number of convictions (1,019) arising from a state wiretap in 2019.