NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Utility Management Review Board voted on Thursday to start the process to remove South Fork Utility District board members, noting the move could be moot if the board members resign on their own before the removal process is completed.
UMRB members said a hearing before an administrative law judge must be scheduled as a first step. Tentative dates for such a hearing are June 23, June 30 or July 14.
UMRB staff recommended the move.
It comes after the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury released results of an investigation into the South Fork Utility District that revealed $1.67 million in questionable spending.
Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus said he will reserve a decision on whether civil or criminal charges, or both or neither, are warranted until after the UMRB completes the administrative hearing.
No one representing the SFUD showed up for the UMRB meeting in Nashville. During discussion, it was said the SFUD’s attorney had been dismissed from that position. That left UMRB members questioning how that happened without a public meeting.
The SFUD board scheduled a called meeting earlier this week, but none of the commissioners showed up. The attorney for the district did. Some of the district’s customers who showed up for the meeting instead had an impromptu forum, which included a short explanation by a UMRB staff member on what the state is recommending.
As result of some of the feedback from the customers, the staff member updated his recommendations on Wednesday.
“Board staff still believes that a merger is in the best interest of the future operation of this utility,” a report to the UMRB reads in part. “All options should be considered in order to alleviate concerns from the attendees and SFUD’s customers.”
Later, the report states “Board staff finds that the SFUD commissioners should immediately be removed from their positions.”
The board adopted all seven staff recommendations:
• Initiation of contested case proceedings against SFUD and any other parties to address whether to remove the district’s commissioners.
• The district may choose to voluntarily merge with another entity.
• If the district does not voluntarily merge, the district must contract with the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts or another qualified expert to perform a feasibility study that includes: a rate study showing future increases needed to perform current operations; the feasibility of a merger between SFUD and the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District; the feasibility of a merger between SFUD and the Blountville Utility District, including costs of any new or upgraded infrastructure to support the merger; the feasibility of a merger of SFUD and the city of Bristol’s water service, including the cost of any new or upgraded infrastructure to support the merger.
• SFUD must send the UMRB a copy of a contract by June 17.
• SFUD must send the UMRB a copy of the completed study by Dec. 16.
• SFUD must complete and return a financial distress questionnaire to the UMRB within 90 days of receiving the questionnaire.
• UMRB staff is given the authority to grant one extension of up to six months of the above deadlines upon showing of good cause by SFUD.