WISE — Access to internet will improve for nearly 100 more students in Wise County, thanks to a $233,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
The grant, from VCEDA’s Education and Telehealth Access Fund, will build on three years of development of the low-cost Starlink low-orbit satellite network, according to authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher.
Belcher said the latest grant follows a previous grant to the Appalachian Council for Innovation to help Wise County Schools to install hardware and connections that eventually served about 340 county students with limited or no internet access.
That project coincided with the county school system closing and then operating with limited classroom attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest grant, matched with $155,000 in leveraged Wise County funding, will add 94 students to the service for a total of 438 served.
Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin, whose agency will handle the grant funds, said the VCEDA action will bring the total number of county households served to 274.
“This grant will primarily provide enhanced educational opportunities, but will also allow for health treatment expansion including improved telemedicine and enhanced workforce education and remote worker opportunities,” Falin said. “Data shows students with high-speed broadband perform at one-half letter grade better than those without, and we are proud to work alongside Wise County Public Schools in these efforts.”
Across four VCEDA member counties — Wise, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell — 794 children have accessed Starlink internet service.
The latest Wise County grant pays for a two-year subscription to the Starlink service, according to VCEDA, after which subscribers would have to pay the fee or local officials could choose to fund it.
Falin said the installation plan will continue with the school system working with technology firm Data Ensure Inc. to install and activate the Starlink connections.