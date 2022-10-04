Local news logo

WISE — Access to internet will improve for nearly 100 more students in Wise County, thanks to a $233,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

The grant, from VCEDA’s Education and Telehealth Access Fund, will build on three years of development of the low-cost Starlink low-orbit satellite network, according to authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher.

