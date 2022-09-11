2022-09-11_stairs - Climber 09-10-2022 - MS - DSC_0244.jpg

A Kingsport Fire Department member hauls a coiled fire hose during Saturday’s eight annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Bristol Motor Speedway.

 Mike still/kingsport times news

BRISTOL — Twenty-one years ago, on Sept. 11, hundreds of firefighters and other first responders died in the line of duty rescuing people after the terrorist attacks that day in New York, at the Pentagon and in the sky over Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, more than 600 first responders and local residents joined in the eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Individuals and teams gathered at Bristol Motor Speedway under clouds and rain, all wearing plastic cards with the names and photos of fallen firefighters and emergency medical workers.

