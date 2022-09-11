BRISTOL — Twenty-one years ago, on Sept. 11, hundreds of firefighters and other first responders died in the line of duty rescuing people after the terrorist attacks that day in New York, at the Pentagon and in the sky over Pennsylvania.
On Saturday, more than 600 first responders and local residents joined in the eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Individuals and teams gathered at Bristol Motor Speedway under clouds and rain, all wearing plastic cards with the names and photos of fallen firefighters and emergency medical workers.
Event coordinator Andrew Catron, also a Kingsport firefighter and emergency medical technician, said Saturday’s climb would push the eight-year total raised for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation past $250,000 from climbers’ sponsors and public donations.
Catron credited several businesses for helping sponsor Saturday’s climb — from Hard Rock Bristol Casino, Food City, Eastman Credit Union and Ballad Health to several restaurants, breweries, and firefighting organizations.
Donna Hardy came to the climb to join her son Marshall, a local firefighter, and his girlfriend, Sarah Devus, for the event. She showed her card — for New York firefighter Timothy S. Haskell.
“I googled him and learned that he perished on 9/11 along with his older brother,” said Hardy. “He had a Dalmatian named Blaze that he took to schools to teach kids about fire safety. He trained the dog so that when he was teaching kids how to put out a fire on someone, he’d point at the dog and it would stop, drop and roll.”
Some participants wore cards with the name and photo of retired Sullivan County EMS Capt. Fred McGrew, who died in 2021 after four decades as a first responder.
Several firefighters and first responders from Big Stone Gap, Valley and Pennington Gap’s volunteer fire departments carried cards in remembrance of a more recent fallen responder: Big Stone Gap police officer and town firefighter Michael Chandler.
“We’ll represent him as best as we can,” said Big Stone Gap firefighter Matt Russell.
“It’s love and support,” said fellow Big Stone Gap firefighter Tom Gibson. “That’s what we do it for.”
Kingsport police officer Matthew Cradic wore two cards: one for New York firefighter John Kevin McAvoy and for Chandler. Cradic said he was part of the team of police that arrested the man accused of killing Chandler in November.
After a welcome by BMS President Jerry Caldwell and an honor guard and bagpipes, the approximately 650 climbers entered the speedway stands from the outside stairways and began a series of up-and-down climbs in the stands before working their way back to the parking lot and ringing a bell for the first responders they were honoring.
The line of climbers included people clad in running gear, police officers, EMS and firefighters in turnout gear. One Kingsport firefighter carried a coiled length of fire hose weighing several pounds as he climbed up the grandstand stairs.
Ron Christian, a member of the Central Volunteer Fire Department in Carter County, was explaining to his granddaughter Ava the significance of Saturday’s climb just before the opening ceremony and as she held a small, stuffed firefighter bear.
“This has been on my bucket list, and I finally decided to do it when I was 50,” Christian said.
Later, during the climb, Christian smiled as he continued up the grandstand.