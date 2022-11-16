St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar will be held Nov. 18-20 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 161 E. Ravine Road. Admission to Friday's early bird shopping session is $5. Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday.
KINGSPORT — Shopping with a purpose. That’s the theme of St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar, which promises to get your holiday shopping off to a roaring start this weekend with a wide range of artisanal crafts, home décor, jewelry, soups, baked goods, pet treats and more.
Proceeds from the three-day, in-person event, as well as the online sale held earlier this month, will benefit four charities: Cap the Gap, Kingsport City Schools’ Family Resource Center, Kingsport Community Ministry Center, and Osman Hope, which supports day shelters and schools in Honduras.
The community can shop at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 161 E. Ravine Road, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
There is no admission charge on those days.
A special early bird shopping session will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. for a $5 admission fee, which benefits the church’s food pantry.
“The money they spend here is all going to our charities,” said organizer Paige Kramer. “Everything we make goes back into the community.”
How it works
Santa’s workshop has nothing on St. Paul’s at Christmastime.
Beginning just after Labor Day, church and community volunteers — led by Kramer and head elves Sandra Little, Adair Murdoch and Alice Pitchie — gather every Tuesday to craft and create the unique artisanal items organizers have in mind for the bazaar. Some are trendy; some are useful; some are just plain fun.
“Everything we have, we have either made or someone has made and donated it to us to sell,” Kramer explained.
A big part of the crafting is done at the workshops.
“We’ve had up to 20 people on a Tuesday working on projects we’ve put together,” Kramer said. “We have a lot of ranges of skills — from people who are absolute artists and artisans to people who want to visit with people in the church and are very happy to do whatever we need for them to do. It just runs the gamut.”
“It is amazing what people can do, especially when you’ve got 15-20 people together,” Kramer said. “It really is a whole lot of community, as much as it is a crafting workshop.”
Each classroom at St. Paul’s day school also gets involved by making ornaments to sell at the bazaar.
“Even though the money (for our charities) is our ultimate goal, we don’t forget that part of our goal is the ministry within our community here — and to the community around us,” Little said. “People will say, ‘I come every year, and this gets me in the Christmas spirit,’ or ‘It’s something my mother and I always do.’”
What to expect
Artisanal crafts and home décor, jewelry, baked goods and gifts for family members, friends and pets will be available for purchase.
“I’m really excited about what we have to offer this year,” said Kramer. “I always think it’s the best one, but I feel like we’ve hit a groove with our planning and our workshops and making things.”
There’ll be handcrafted jewelry to go with the always popular collection of costume jewelry and other donated pieces. There’ll be a fiber arts section, featuring handmade pieces and donated items like vintage tablecloths and runners.
“We try to look for things that are going to appeal to a wide range of ages,” Kramer said. “Men are harder to craft for, but we do try to include them, and we have several things for men this year. We look for fun things for pets. Our pet section is always popular.”
Traditional favorites like dog treats and potpourri will be back, along with the ever-popular homemade soups.
“We will have some soup to sell the day of the bazaar, but my recommendation is if you want soup, get here early,” said Kramer. “There are five different recipes, and they were all made in workshops here. They’re sold in quart containers, and they’re frozen so it’s perfect for the busy holiday season ahead.”
There’ll be Rhett’s Pit Cooked BBQ available for takeout on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A quart of BBQ, slaw, sauces and buns to feed 3-4 will be available for $20.