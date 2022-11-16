KINGSPORT — Shopping with a purpose. That’s the theme of St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar, which promises to get your holiday shopping off to a roaring start this weekend with a wide range of artisanal crafts, home décor, jewelry, soups, baked goods, pet treats and more.

Proceeds from the three-day, in-person event, as well as the online sale held earlier this month, will benefit four charities: Cap the Gap, Kingsport City Schools’ Family Resource Center, Kingsport Community Ministry Center, and Osman Hope, which supports day shelters and schools in Honduras.

