Cleanup

A Kingsport city grabber truck picks up furniture during last year's spring cleanup. The city of Kingsport will be cleaning up against from March 27-31.

It's almost time to cleanup the house and the yard.

The City of Kingsport will offer its annual spring clean-up service for city residents from March 27 to March 31.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you