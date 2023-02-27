It's almost time to cleanup the house and the yard.
The City of Kingsport will offer its annual spring clean-up service for city residents from March 27 to March 31.
During this week, residents can place extra items on the curb for garbage crews to haul away at no extra charge. The city wants to encourage residents to take this opportunity to clean up and clean out their garages, basements, attics and outbuildings.
Below is a list of items the city will pick up, along with items the city will not pick up during clean-up week.
The city will pick-up:
Appliances
Tires (only 4 per household and off the rim)
Furniture
Small amount of building materials (drywall, carpet, scrap lumber)
Yard debris
Mattresses
Bagged grass
Bagged or loose leaves
Brush
General junk
The city will not pick-up:
Paint
Liquids
Hazardous material
Propane tanks
Tires on rims
Contractor generated building materials
Contractor generated tree debris
During clean-up week, city residents will receive one garbage pickup. However, residents can place additional bags and/or boxes near the cart (two feet away) and those items will be picked up by a different truck.
Yard waste/brush pickup will remain on its regular, bi-weekly pickup schedule. Loose leaves will also be collected during the week, starting on the west end of town and continuing until every city street has been serviced one time.
While the spring clean-up service is free for residents, the city will still charge for contractor-generated waste and tree debris during this time. Computer items, such as monitors, keyboards and hard drives, can be taken to the Sullivan County Transfer Station on Brookside Drive.
During last year's cleanup event, crews collected 547 tons of garbage and 235 tons of trash.