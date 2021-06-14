KINGSPORT — When you compare this year to last year, it’s like night and day for Visit Kingsport.
Visit Kingsport is a program of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and is essentially responsible for tourism- related events in the Model City. Throughout the year, staff recruit and oversee sporting events and tournaments and book various conventions, concerts and festivals.
In a typical year, Visit Kingsport would normally handle a dozen or more sports tournaments from January through June, events such as NAIA swimming, AAU volleyball and USSSA baseball. These events have an economic impact north of $10 million for the city.
Unfortunately, much of what Visit Kingsport normally does on a day-to-day basis simply didn’t happen last year. Like everything else in 2020, COVID-19 was to blame. Business travel ground to a halt and sporting events were either postponed or canceled outright.
Jud Teague, the executive director of Visit Kingsport, recently told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that 2020 was one of the toughest years for the organization.
“The main stuff we have is in March, April and May and that’s when everything got really stupid last year,” Teague said. “We basically canceled all AAU (events), colleges were mostly in, and we probably had two or three events during the same the time frame.”
BY THE NUMBERS
In summary, Teague said Visit Kingsport had 10 sporting events in 2020 with an estimated economic impact of around $4 million. By comparison, in 2019 the organization brought in 30 sporting events with an economic impact of $28 million.
So far this year, Visit Kingsport has had 16 sporting events with an estimated $8 million economic impact to the city.
Events include NAIA swimming, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball; AAU wresting and volleyball, and USSSA baseball.
“We’ve pretty much had the same events, but they were in a different time of the year. A lot of stuff got pushed back and those should go back to their slot as normal this year,” Teague said.
On tap for this summer are the Kingsport Axmen baseball season, the Marucci Wood Bat Classic, the USSSA World Series, Fun Fest, and the Twilight Alive concert series. In the fall, expect to see the Wing Fling and Racks by the Tracks in September, NAIA volleyball and basketball in November and the Christmas parade in early December.
“My prediction was that by July 1 we would open our market back up to full participation. Once the vaccine rolled out and people started taking it, we just picked a date and drew line in the sand,” Teague said. “It just so happened the federal government wanted it to be that day, so that helped us out.”
GETTING BACK TO NORMAL
With people living under quarantine for the better part of the year and parts of the country dealing with more onerous restrictions than others, it’s safe to say most folks were eager to get back to normal once the vaccines became readily available.
Concerts, stadiums and restaurants have opened back up, people are flying more, and most everyone wants life to go back to normal.
When it comes to meetings and conventions, Visit Kingsport already has a number of high-profile events booked for 2021. All of these are 500-plus room nights:
• The International Choreographed Ballroom Dance Association (600 room nights)
• International pageants (1,200 room nights)
• Tennessee Emergency Numbers Association (900 room nights)
• Doberman Pinscher dog show (1,200 room nights)
Lara Potter, associate executive director of Visit Kingsport, said she was not feeling confident about the outlook for the year just two and a half months ago.
“I was a little concerned about the meetings and convention side (of our business),” Potter said. “We went to Nashville about a month ago to sit down and talk to meeting planners about what they’re getting a feeling for. The feeling was positive, they’re ready to get going, and that’s good news for us.”
Teague added that people are starting to call Visit Kingsport and reschedule events that were either canceled or postponed due to the pandemic. Fall is going to be a very busy time, he said.
“Our travel schedule in the fall is going to be packed from September to November, out recruiting people. I plan for us to be on the road two to three weeks out of the month,” Teague said.