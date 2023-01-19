Goat art

The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is asking for the public to help sponsor a fiberglass goat as part of a wider reaching public arts display.

A herd of uniquely painted goats will soon be “frolicking” across the Model City, providing residents and visitors a unique display of colorful, public art.

The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is sending out a request for sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. These goats will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts.

