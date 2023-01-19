A herd of uniquely painted goats will soon be “frolicking” across the Model City, providing residents and visitors a unique display of colorful, public art.
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is sending out a request for sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. These goats will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts.
This is a new arts & crafts festival debuting April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Each goat can be sponsored for $1,500 and will be cloaked in creativity, directed by the sponsor and executed by a local artist.
After their premier at the festival, the goats will be deployed throughout the community to provide entertainment and inspiration.
What does a $1,500 sponsorship provide?
Ownership of the goat sculpture, with the option to donate it back to Engage Kingsport.
The choice of who will paint the goat is up to the sponsor, but the Office of Cultural Arts will provide a list if requested. Painters must follow the guidelines of the project.
Each goat may have a business logo painted as a 3”x3” brand on the hindquarters of the animal.
Each sponsor will be highly recognized in marketing for the project, including, but not limited to, being recognized with the goats at the Fun Fest parade, the new G.O.A.T. Festival, and within city social media/promotional channels.
Each goat will have a $200 stipend for the artist with an allowance of an additional $200 for paint and decorating materials (taken from sponsor’s $1500).
Each goat, by signed agreement, will be on display from April 21 through the Fun Fest parade. At the conclusion of the Fun Fest parade, the goats can be taken by the sponsor, or donated back to the city for a more permanent installation.
Each goat donated back to Engage Kingsport may be on display for at least one year but may be on display for many years to come.
Goat painting guidelines:
Each goat needs to be painted or decorated.
The goat can be painted/decorated as the sponsor see fits with either abstract or realistic symbolism or design; however, the only company logo should be in the 3’x3’ branding.
All decorations or paint should be secured to the goat so that nothing falls or flakes off.
No decorations should leave sharp edges of any kind.
All décor/paint should be both indoor/outdoor materials.
All designs must be approved by the Public Art Committee.
For more information about sponsoring a goat, contact the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts at 423-392-8416.