Splash pad closed for repairs

CLIFF HIGHTOWER
chightower@timesnews.net

Aug 15, 2022

The Kingsport Splash Pad, on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will be closed Monday and Tuesday in order to make repairs to the drain in the pump room.

The city anticipates reopening the splash pad on Aug. 17, according to a press release.

City officials said residents and visitors can still visit Kingsport Centennial Park on Main Street to enjoy the water jets.

The splash pad is active from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. every day during the summer.

The splash pad is a zero-depth aquatic play structure that allows children to experience different types of water environments.

Because the splash pad is a zero-depth facility, it does not have a lifeguard on duty, so all children must be supervised during their visit, city officials said.

Features of the splash pad include surface water jets, a snake head water spray, run-through loops with water jets, rotating water cannons, water buckets and a palm tree with water jets.