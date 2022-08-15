Splash Pad 7.jpeg

The Kingsport Splash is closed temporarily as it undergoes repairs.

 File photo

The Kingsport Splash Pad, on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will be closed Monday and Tuesday in order to make repairs to the drain in the pump room.

The city anticipates reopening the splash pad on Aug. 17, according to a press release.

