When Dale Klay’s grandson started slacking in track and field as a high school senior, Klay began working hard at the sport as a senior citizen.
Klay, a Spivey Mountain resident the past 10 years with family roots to the 1700s in Limestone, played basketball at Florida State when it lost to East Tennessee State in the 1968 NCAA Tournament.
He was a standout at Hillsborough High in Tampa and was the head basketball coach at Jefferson (Tampa) in the early ’70s. He played AAU basketball as an adult
But he found a new pastime in his mid-60s, and now he’s a record-breaking Senior Olympian in the discus and shot put.
“My grandson was borderline autistic,” Klay said. “He has Asperger’s (syndrome), and he needed to come out of his shell. And I started taking him over to the Olympic Training Center outside of Orlando to introduce him and see if he liked the shot and discus. And he did like it.”
So Klay began taking his grandson for weekly lessons.
“As a ninth-grader in Tampa, he threw about 80 feet, which was not very good,” Klay said. “But he worked hard and he had tremendous form. And as a junior he was the district champion and senior district champion. And I stood there for four years watching him take his lessons every day.
“As a senior he started getting what we call senioritis. He didn’t work real hard. He thought he had it made. And I told him, ‘If you don’t start working, I’m gonna start doing this and I’m gonna beat you.’ So I picked it up and found out, you know, I liked it. I enjoyed it a lot.”
Still does, in fact. Klay travels from New York to Florida competing.
“I have one Saturday down in Brevard,” he said. “I have one in Winston-Salem on May 6. I go all over the Southeast and East doing these Senior Olympics games — West Virginia, Kentucky. I’ll be in Pittsburgh in July.
“I’ve got a nice little throwing area right up here on Spivey Mountain. And I hit the weights at the (Unicoi) YMCA three days a week. … The one thing in the throwing I’m very proud of is I finished number one in the country last year from my age group.”
Klay said he never competed in track and field in high school or college.
“It was in April or May before I turned 65 (in July) when I started,” Klay said. “I’ll be 76 in July.”
Klay averaged 8.2 points and 3.6 rebounds as a junior at Florida State when Hugh Durham’s Dave Cowens-led Seminoles lost 79-69 to the Harley “Skeeter” Swift-led Buccaneers in the ’68 version of March Madness. Swift had a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.
“We knew about him,” Klay said. “But we’d played against a lot of great players — (Pete) Maravich, (Larry) Miller and Charlie Scott, and Don Curnutt down at Miami and Neil Walk at Florida. …
“We played against a lot of good players. He was just one among many, but we knew about Skeeter and he was good player.”
Many ETSU players from that team, including Swift, have credited the physicality of Buccaneers post Ernie Sims for slowing down Cowens, a future NBA Most Valuable Player who was held to 11 points and four rebounds.
“Dave Cowens was sick. It wasn’t Ernie Sims,” Klay said. “I know Ernie. We played in junior college basketball. I played at Chipola, a basketball powerhouse. …
“No, Ernie was a good ballplayer. I’m not here to put him down at all. But it wasn’t Ernie Sims that stopped Dave Cowens. I know he was throwing up before the game.”
Klay still has East Tennessee connections with basketball. He became friends with the late Kenneth Rice at the Unicoi County YMCA shortly after moving here from Florida. Rice is the grandfather of former Unicoi County basketball players Nicholas, Trevor and Grant Hensley, and Unicoi County football coach Drew Rice’s father was Kenneth’s first cousin.
Klay noted injuries greatly compromising Trevor’s career at Milligan University, where he expects Grant to have an excellent career. Klay saw Trevor at Watauga Orthopedics when Trevor was dealing with a knee injury and Klay was battling a bad back.
“I had two steel rods put in my back and three vertebrae fused,” Klay said. “The doctor told me to never throw again. I said okay. I had to see him about a year and a half later. I said, ‘Before you operated on my shoulder I was only eighth in the country. Now, I’m No. 1. That operation really worked.’”
Klay has been impressed by the Hensley clan’s basketball prowess and Rice’s job coaching Blue Devils football.
“Drew is the real deal,” Klay said. “I had several head football coaches down in Tampa as co-workers. And you could just tell Drew had that aura about him. …
“I really liked his granddad. He told me about the events around here. He had a tremendous throwing arm. He was so good with the javelin. We’d travel to Nashville or wherever. He got me started in softball.
“He passed away when Trevor was going to be a freshman (at Milligan). He never got to see him play in college. But he never missed a high school game. He was always there. It was a shock when he passed away.”
Klay counts each day as a blessing, living life to the fullest. If he’s not splitting wood for most of a day, he might be playing pickleball.
“I’m blessed, I tell you, doing all the things I’m still doing,” Klay said. “When I was five years old, my grandfather came into the house and my two older brothers were in there and he wanted to know where I was. And they said, well, I was out running in the field playing, and did he want them to go get me. And my granddaddy said, ‘No, leave him be. He needs to play.’ And that was 70 years ago. I’m still playing.”
His grandson’s thriving, too.
“To this day you would never know my grandson had any problems at all,” Klay said. “He’s married and lives out in Idaho, and because he blossomed as a track athlete, he became a soloist in the school choir and it was great sailing after that. When he was a ninth grader, he wouldn’t even order in a restaurant off the menu. He couldn’t talk to anybody. It gives me chills.”