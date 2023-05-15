Dale Klay

Dale Klay, who played basketball in high school, now competes as a Senior Olympian in discus and shot put.

 Bryan Stevens/Erwin Record

When Dale Klay’s grandson started slacking in track and field as a high school senior, Klay began working hard at the sport as a senior citizen.

Klay, a Spivey Mountain resident the past 10 years with family roots to the 1700s in Limestone, played basketball at Florida State when it lost to East Tennessee State in the 1968 NCAA Tournament.

