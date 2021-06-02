WISE — While the November elections are almost six months away, Pound voters will see one town council seat among their ballot choices.
Wise County General Registrar Allison Robbins said Wednesday that a special election has been set for November for the unexpired council term vacated Feb. 23 by Phil Cantrell Jr. and filled by appointee Susan Downs-Freeman.
Robbins said Cantrell’s term was to expire June 30, 2022, but changes in state election law taking effect July 1 are shifting Virginia’s May municipal elections to November election dates.
The amended Virginia Code section 15.2-1400 also states that affected terms of office cannot be shortened to implement the changeover to November elections, Robbins said. That means the end of Cantrell’s unexpired term gets a six-month extension and moves from June 30 to Dec. 31, 2022.
Downs-Freeman, while appointed to the council Feb. 23, has attended only as an audience member after that date, citing two lawsuits.
Council members Danny Stanley and Glenn Cantrell, along with the wife of former Mayor George Dean, sued Downs-Freeman, Mayor Stacey Carson and the town March 4 to declare Freeman’s Feb. 23 vote illegal to fire former Town Attorney Tim McAfee from his post.
McAfee sued Downs-Freeman, the town and council members Clifton Cauthorne and Marley Green in March in a $1.32 million breach-of-contract complaint because of their vote to fire him.
Robbins said the deadline to file candidacy papers for the seat is 5 p.m. Aug. 13.