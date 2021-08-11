RICHMOND — A Virginia program to help tourism projects recover from the pandemic has awarded $147,000 to 11 Southwest Virginia initiatives.
The grants, from the Virginia Tourism Cooperation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, allow local and regional tourism programs to match the funds with in-kind contributions.
“The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in Wednesday’s announcement. “The commonwealth is stepping in to address the impacts of decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of tourism-related businesses.”
The grants totaled $861,080 for 59 initiatives and programs.
Two Scott County programs are among the grant recipients. The Eat. Drink. Love. Experience Small Town America at its Best program will receive $20,000, while Gate City’s marketing program was awarded $10,000.
In Lee County, Old Virginia Hand Hewn Log Homes, Inc./Axe Handle was awarded $17,000 for Axe Handle Distilling. Pennington Gap received $17,000 for the town’s marketing program.
In Wise County, St. Paul was awarded $20,000 for its Your Play-cation Destination program.
Five Abingdon-based organizations — Abingdon Convention and Visitors Bureau, Barter Theatre, Virginia Creeper Trail Club, Martha Washington Inn and Abingdon Main Street Alliance — each received $10,000 grants.
Discover Bristol received $10,000 for its Bristol’s Got It All program.
“We want to equip Virginia destinations with the tools they need to support and promote the diverse communities that travelers love to visit,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said Wednesday. “Many people are eager to go on vacations again, and these grants will help towns and cities across our commonwealth position themselves for success as visitors get back on the road.”