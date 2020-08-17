NORTON — While the U.S. Postal Service and a recent mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms have added interest to November’s presidential election in Virginia, area registrars say they are anticipating few problems for voters choosing the absentee voting route this fall.
Norton General Registrar Marie Muir, Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards, Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins and Lee County Registrar Patsy Burchett agreed that the demand for absentee ballots is higher than normal given the upcoming presidential race along with congressional and local races during the pandemic.
Muir said the state deadline for having November absentee ballots ready for distribution is Sept. 18 — 45 days before the Nov. 3 election. Requests for this year’s election ballots have been accepted since Jan. 2, Muir said, and the first round of mailings goes out on that deadline.
Robbins said the Sept. 18 deadline also allows registrars to begin in-person early voting under Virginia House Bill 1, which went into effect this year before there was a COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to some changes in how absentee ballot requests could be made during the spring elections, Muir said, and voters concerned about possible COVID-19 exposure were allowed then to use the emergency option on request forms. That option is still open for voters for the November election, she added.
Oct. 23 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail, email or fax, Muir said, and voters can go to their local registrar by Oct. 31 to make an in-person request. The deadline to return absentee ballots is by the close of polls on Election Day.
The U.S. Postal Service has been under fire in recent weeks over several issues. Letters were sent from USPS officials to more than 40 state election officials advising that mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time for counting, and public allegations have arisen of the removal of mail sorting machines from post offices and removal of mail boxes in some localities.
Muir, Lee County’s Burchett and Scott County’s Edwards said they do not anticipate problems with absentee ballots making it back in time for counting by Election Day if they are coming from addresses inside their jurisdictions.
“I encourage anyone voting by mail to request their ballots as soon as possible and not let their ballot sit around until the last minute,” Edwards said. “Certainly make those plans now.”
Robbins said that area voters should know that mail to a local address goes to Knoxville for processing before arriving at that address. While she has seen local mail take two days to reach an addressee, Robbins said that could be affected by mailing on a weekend or after local post office or mailbox pickup times, and she advised absentee voters to complete their ballots and return them as soon as possible to avoid delays.
“I have faith in the mail system if people receiving the ballots return them as soon as possible.”
All three registrars said the postal situation can be more complicated if absentee voters are at distant military postings in the U.S. or overseas or away at college or temporary residences. Those voters should return their ballots as soon as possible, Muir said.
Absentee voters can return their ballots in person, in Virginia, to their registrars. The rules are different in Tennessee.
Burchett said in Virginia the voter has to return their ballot either signed, witnessed and sealed or have a registrar witness them completing and signing their ballot. Friends, family or acquaintances cannot return another voter’s absentee ballot, and the ballots are due at the voter’s registrar office or precinct by the close of polls on Nov. 3.
Earlier in August, the Richmond, Virginia-based Center for Voter Information mass-mailed absentee ballot request forms to registered Virginia voters. While there was some confusion in some localities with the registrar address on enclosed return envelopes, as in Roanoke County and the city of Roanoke, all three registrars said the enclosed request forms are legitimate and can be used. Burchett advised voters to confirm the address with their local registrar before mailing the forms, although forms and envelopes she has seen for Lee County have been correct.
Persons wanting to register to vote or voters needing to make changes in their registration information must do so by Oct. 13, Edwards said.
Emergency voting is an option available to voters who may be hospitalized or who have to leave town for work reasons. Edwards said that emergency voting is not a substitute for absentee ballots, and a medical or work reason must be valid.
Curb service for people wanting to drop off their absentee ballots will be available at registrars’ offices. For more information on ballots, registration, deadlines, curb service or updating voting information, contact your local registrar:
- Scott County - (276) 386-3843
- Lee County - (276) 346-7780
- Wise County - (276) 328-8331
- Norton - (276) 679-1162
For information on elections, including candidates, visit the Virginia State Board of Elections website: www.elections.virginia.gov .