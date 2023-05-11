APPALACHIA — An Appalachia community group has a lock on a new public engagement project unveiled Wednesday at the Powell River Trail.

Moving Appalachia Forward volunteers joined town officials and the public to announce the Love Locks project. A welded-tube heart, framed by a section of chain link fence and flanked by two more fence panels, will allow visitors to the town and the Trail to leave a reminder of their visit.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you