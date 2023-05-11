Fred and Gail Luntsford place the first padlock on Moving Appalachia Forward's new Love Locks public engagement feature at the Powell River Trailhead in Appalachia Wednesday.
Mike Still/mstill@SixRiversMedia.com
Appalachia Town Council members Johnny Chandler and Jackie Johnson welded the heart at the center of Moving Appalachia Forward's latest project - the Love Locks public display at the Powell River trailhead.
Members of Moving Appalachia Forward at Wednesday's unveiling of the Love Locks display at the Powell Rivert Trailhead.
Eudora and Jackie Johnson add their lock to the Love Locks display in Appalachia Wednesday.
Visitors to the Love Locks display in Appalachia are asked one thing - leave their padlock key in the box to avoid littering.
APPALACHIA — An Appalachia community group has a lock on a new public engagement project unveiled Wednesday at the Powell River Trail.
Moving Appalachia Forward volunteers joined town officials and the public to announce the Love Locks project. A welded-tube heart, framed by a section of chain link fence and flanked by two more fence panels, will allow visitors to the town and the Trail to leave a reminder of their visit.
Just like the bridge over the Seine River in Paris, Moving Appalachia Forward co-chair Susan Barnette said the Love Locks panel will be a place for visitors to lock padlocks onto the fence to declare their love for their partners or for the beauty of Southwest Virginia.
Unlike the Paris bridge, Love Locks is an official town invitation to leave those padlocks, Barnette said.
“We saw how some other localities had similar sites and how people would place their lock and throw the keys in nearby streams or rivers,” said Barnette.
The only request Moving Appalachia Forward has is for those leaving a lock to deposit the key in an adjacent “Love Locks” key box to help avoid litter.
Town Council member Jackie Johnson said that, unlike what Paris officials did a few years ago when they cut away and disposed of thousands of padlocks left by international visitors on the Seine bridge, the Love Locks mementos will remain.
“We should have plenty of space in the center and both side panels for people to leave locks,” said Johnson. “If they fill up, we can add more panels or tie into the fence along the trailhead.”
Gail and Fred Luntsford placed the first lock on the fence.
“One you get on the internet, you really can’t find any locality near us that has something like Love Locks,” Barnette said. “The closest places we could find were Danville and Virginia Beach.
Johnson and fellow Town Council member Johnny Chandler performed the main assembly of Love Locks by creating the more than 6-feet-tall red heart.
“It wasn’t hard keeping the project a secret until today,” Chandler said. “We just did the welding in the back yard.”
“I’m surprised it came together as fast as it did,” said Johnson, who joined his wife Eudora in placing their own lock on the heart.
“This ties in nicely with the town’s LOVE sign and artist Teresa Robinette’s Angel Wings display downtown,” said Barnette. “We want to make this a part of the experience during other town events such as Railroad Days too.”
Love Locks visitors are welcome to bring their own special locks, Barnette said, or they can time their visits to buy locks at Moving Appalachia Forward’s regular meetings on Thursdays and Fridays from 1-4 p.m. or on the second Saturday of each month, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the restored Kellyview School across Main Street from the Powell River Trailhead.