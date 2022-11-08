Incumbents generally did well across Tuesday's local elections in Southwest Virginia.
Registrars in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the City of Norton all reported steady, typical voter turnout at the polls under sunny skies for the midterm election.
“Good weather was not a factor in midterm election turnout,” said Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards.
Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said Tuesday’s voter turnout reflected the 2018 midterm activity but was somewhat higher than the 2014 midterms.
All registrars agreed that early voting made up significant portions of the election turnout.
Southwest Virginia voters chose a candidate for Virginia's 9th Congressional District, following the district-wide trend for Republican incumbent H. Morgan Griffith over Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan.
In local races, Scott County voters had six town council and four mayoral races. Wise County voters saw ballots for Commonwealth’s Attorney and four council races. Lee County voters had two town council races on the ballot.
All results are unofficial until final certification by the Virginia Department of Elections.
@ 10:12 p.m.
Wise County
Ninth District Congressional race
With 14 of 15 precincts reporting, Griffith led Democratic challenger DeVaughan 7,476 – 1,760.
Wise County/Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney
With eight of 15 precincts reporting, Republican candidate M. Brett Hall had posted 4,552 votes against 141 write-in votes.
Appalachia Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, Gary W. Williams, Sr. posted 250 votes against 180 write-in votes.
Coeburn Town Council: With four of five precincts reporting, incumbents Devantae T. Mooney and Sharon P. Still were retaining their seats. Mooney posted 306 votes and Still 259 votes against 67 write-in votes.
Pound
Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, incumbents Leabern D. Kennedy — 110 votes, and Doris J. Mullins — 162 votes, led against 77 write-in votes.
Mayor: With three of four precincts reporting, 117 write-in votes had been cast for mayor. Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said the names of candidates will be released with vote totals by Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Wise Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, incumbents Caynor A. Smith Jr., Teresa Ann Adkins and Robin D. Dotson retained their council seats. Smith posted 507 votes to Adkins’ 517 and Dotson’s 604 votes and 73 write-in votes.
Scott County
Ninth District Congressional race
With 19 of 20 precincts reporting, Griffith led Democratic challenger DeVaughan 5,255 to 888.
Clinchport
Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, 15 write-in ballots had been cast.
Recorder: With one of four precincts reporting, two write-in votes had been cast.
Duffield:
Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, Green Party candidate Danna L. Cooper and independent Amber M. Shupe posted 19 and 21 votes respectively against 12 write-in votes for five open council seats.
Dungannon
Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, all four incumbents and one challenger face election to six open council seats against 68 write-in votes:
- Challenger Melissa A. “Mick” Hunt, 41 votes
- Kristi Summey Farmer, 64 votes
- Nina L. Begley, 58 votes
- Tarese A. Kramer, 49 votes
- James M. Lane, 61 votes
Mayor: with three of four precincts reporting, incumbent Debra B. Horne led challenger Tiffany L. Ausman, 49-37 votes and one write-in vote.
Gate City Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, challengers Dexter L. Harmon and H. Pat Elliott were leading incumbents Robin A. Richards and Roger C. Cassell. Harmon posted 252 votes and Elliott 314 votes to Richards’ 218 and Cassell’s 232 votes.
Nickelsville:
Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, Sharon Craft Castle, Gary W. Cox and Keith D. Warner posted 76, 91 and 96 votes respectively against 56 write-in votes for six open council seats.
Mayor: With two of four precincts reporting, Danny L. Dixon is unopposed with 112 votes.
Weber City
Town Council: With two of four precincts reporting, all six candidates on the ballot are in line for the six open council seats against 33 write-in votes:
- Derek Justin Pearcy, 159 votes
- Zackary W. Salyer, 170 votes
- Incumbent Teresa A. Tilson, 163 votes
- Incumbent Greg W. Smith, 208
- Incumbent Eileen Roberts Deckard, 182 votes
- Incumbent Justin M. Addington, 182 votes
Mayor: Christopher J. Powers posted 275 votes against 32 write-in votes.
Lee County
Ninth District Congressional race
With 16 of 19 precincts reporting, Griffith led Democratic challenger DeVaughan 4,115 to 600.
Jonesville
Town Council: With two of five precincts reporting, four incumbents and three challengers are poised to be on council in January:
- Incumbent Rebecca Riggs Hines, 102 votes
- B. Kenny Hounshell, 91 votes
- Jonathon A. Garrett, 86 votes
- Incumbent Danielle R. Stapleton, 75 votes
- Incumbent Nichole D. Jones, 72 votes
- incumbent Brenda S. King, 67 votes
- Incumbent Melena D. Burgan, 63 votes.
Incumbent Angela M. Lane-Wilbanks trailed with 53 votes along with challengers Jeffrey W. Johnson — 62 votes, and David F. Hudson — 45 votes.
Mayor: Incumbent Jerry L. Harris won against challenger D. Dale Spivey, 137-46 votes.
Pennington Gap
Town Council: With two of five precincts reporting, incumbent Town Council members Jeffery L. Martin (154 votes) Terry K. Pope (189), Gary A. McElyea (131), Jimmy Warner (143) and D.M. “Jill” Carson (150) led challenger Megan L.L. Kennedy (78) for five open council seats.
Mayor: With two of five precincts reporting, incumbent Larry Wayne Holbrook led challenger Joshua J. Ely, 163-76 votes.
Norton
Ninth District Congressional race
With three of four precincts reporting, Griffith led Democratic challenger DeVaughan 658 to 263.
Wise County/Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney: M. Brett Hall posted 793 votes from city voters against 19 write-in votes.
City Council: With three of four precincts reporting, Mayor Joseph E. Fawbush and challengers Stacy L. Salyers and Christopher Aaron Jones led for the three open seats. Challenger R. Dalton Emershaw posted 326 votes. Fawbush received 560 votes to Salyers’ 571 and Jones’ 438 votes.
School Board: With three of four precincts reporting, Jonathan E. Broskey, James Wesley Campbell and incumbent Cody A. McElroy each won seats on the city school board. McElroy posted 640 votes to Campbell’s 633 and Broskey’s 516.