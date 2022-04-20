BRISTOL — A local utility district under fire by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office is merging with another utility district, according to a Wednesday news release.
After a review by the Tennessee Comptroller found deficiencies in the operations and management of South Fork Utility District (SFUD), the Comptroller’s Office recommended that SFUD merge with the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) to address these deficiencies.
Representatives of BBCUD and SFUD have tentatively agreed to move forward with the merger, which SFUD Commissioners will approve later this month. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said he supports the proposed merger.
“I believe that the proposed merger is the best option for South Fork Utility District customers. I support an expeditious, yet detailed, transfer of administrative and operational management to the Bristol Bluff City Utility District as soon as feasible,” Venable said.
Tim Ham, manager of the BBCUD, said: “Upon the consummation of the merger, SFUD will dissolve by operation of law, and none of the SFUD commissioners will serve on the board of BBCUD after the merger. The SFUD Board of Commissioners has a public meeting to vote in favor of the merger scheduled for April 26th at 5:00 pm at the Blountville Courthouse.
“It is important to note that the SFUD commissioners are complying with recommendations from the Comptroller's Office. There are no suggestions that criminal activity took place. Instead, the commissioners tried to quickly modernize the infrastructure of the district but did not comply with applicable Tennessee Utility law requirements,” Ham said.
Ham is with Tennessee Utility Assistance, LLC (TUA), a subsidiary of the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts. He has agreed to work with the SFUD to ensure that the merger proceeds as expeditiously as possible. Ham currently works with BBCUD and will oversee and manage the transfer of the facilities and customers of SFUD to BBCUD.
TUA will review the current policies and procedures of BBCUD and will recommend any changes which are necessary to ensure the combined utility districts are compliant with Tennessee law and are following the accounting requirements of the Comptroller’s Office.
South Fork Utility District was created through a merger of the Holston and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts in 2020 and serves about 3,500 customers.
Upon completion of the merger, BBCUD will serve nearly 6,000 customers and will continue to provide clean water to homes, businesses and schools in its expanded service area.
Ham said SFUD commissioners had already authorized an independent rate study after it voted for a 5% increase in customer rates earlier this year because of rising costs to repair and modernize the utility district’s infrastructure.
Likewise, Ham said BBCUD will likewise conduct an independent rate study to assure that fair and equitable rates will be set for customers of both districts.
