BLOUNTVILLE — A moratorium on zoning requests in the South Fork of the Holston area recently enacted by Sullivan County will not affect the current zoning for existing property owners and will only place a hold on individual requests for rezoning, the county’s planner said.
The one-year moratorium was approved last month after commissioners had concerns about the amount of rezoning requests seen for property owners seeking to turn homes into rentals.
“We are developing a plan to address these concerns expressed from the commission reflective of the concerns from the landowners along the river,” Ambre Torbett, director of Sullivan County Planning & Community Development, said.
The moratorium affects all properties that are located within a quarter-mile of the center of the South Fork of the Holston River in the eastern district of the county. It does not affect any properties on South Holston Lake.
As the moratorium takes effect, Torbett and her staff are developing a comprehensive outdoor recreational land use plan, which will also be folded into the county’s 20-year plan.
The scope of the plan should take a year to complete with minimal cost to the county, she said. Torbett said she does not plan to farm the study out to a private consultant because the county’s planning department has already conducted extensive research.
She said the county will also get assistance from Kingsport and Bristol traffic engineers and planners for existing facilities’ data, public surveys, traffic data and land use data.
“I will be requesting a small amount to be added to the budget for my department in order to cover extra public engagement meetings, publishing costs, etc.,” Torbett said.
The Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation recommended the county conduct the outdoor parks and recreation study in order to help make the county competitive for future grant opportunities.
The study will be quite extensive.
County planners will be taking an inventory of “all things recreational,” including campgrounds, boat marinas, boat ramps, trails, parks and playgrounds. The county will also look at all recreational tourism facilities, whether public or private, which would include any rentals along the South Fork of the Holston River.
There will also be traffic count studies conducted in the area. The county will also hold public engagement meetings and will have a survey to be completed by the public.
Torbett said the full study should take a year to complete.
There have been no submitted applications recently for rezoning for rental use, Torbett said. She said typically the lack of public sewer dampens many homeowner’s spirits on buying property to turn into rentals.
She said because of the rise in interest rates, some homeowners have also put plans on hold.
There have been some inquiries, not applications, though, related directly to rentals.
“I have recently fielded several phone calls from new landowners to the area who are speculating on various types of short-term rental schemes,” she said. “I have informed these folks of the recent requests and outcomes, as well as the zoning codes relative to their requests.”