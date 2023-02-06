BLOUNTVILLE — A moratorium on zoning requests in the South Fork of the Holston area recently enacted by Sullivan County will not affect the current zoning for existing property owners and will only place a hold on individual requests for rezoning, the county’s planner said.

The one-year moratorium was approved last month after commissioners had concerns about the amount of rezoning requests seen for property owners seeking to turn homes into rentals.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you