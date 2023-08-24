KINGSPORT — A two-year bridge project is underway to repair the 60-year-old bridge on state Route 93 that spans the South Fork of the Holston River.
Construction on the bridge began in July, leading to one-lane driving on both sides of the bridge.
Mark Nagi, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said the repairs were necessary.
“The wearing surface is poor with patched areas and heavy potholes,” Nagi said. “The underside of the deck has hairline cracks, concrete patches, delamination, minor discoloration and moderate spalls with exposed rebar.”
The bridge was first constructed in 1963 with more than 24,000 cars and trucks that cross it each day.
There are several other bridges throughout the area in need of repairs. The most prevalent are two bridges on West Stone Drive that span the North Fork of the Holston River and are rated as “poor.” Those bridges were constructed in 1962 and are slated for replacement, though there is no timeline yet.
Nagi said the construction project across the South Fork was bid to Summers-Taylor Inc. for $5.13 million.
The scope of the project includes safety and site improvements, which will include new guardrails, signage and asphalt paving, along with new pavement markings.
There will also be foundational work below the bridge deck and will also have concrete fill placement around exposed piling, Nagi said.
There will also be noticeable changes.
“This bridge repair project will include removing and replacing the entire bridge deck in three traffic control phases,” he said.
Nagi said there were a myriad of problems with the old bridge besides potholes and exposed rebar.
He said the girders had areas with corrosion, pack rust at field splices and minor section loss.
The diaphragms and bracing below drains had minor corrosion and the abutments had hairline cracks, minor spalls that have been patched.
“One abutment has minor settlement with four piles exposed,” Nagi said. “While the second abutment has a minor void with three piles exposed. The piers have hairline cracks with efflorescence and minor spalls.”
The project is estimated to be completed by spring 2025.
