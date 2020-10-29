KINGSPORT — If you’re searching for a job or looking to change careers, South Central Kingsport Community Development wants to help.
What: The organization will hold a virtual employment outreach event on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5-6 p.m. Representatives from Northeast State Community College and the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing will provide information about free classes, and the Northeast State Office of Career Services will share free help with job searches. An Eastman representative will also participate to explain the hiring process for operations positions.
Who: The event is geared toward those who are either unemployed or underemployed, veterans, and those seeking to either reenter the workforce or switch careers.
How: The program will be held via Zoom; the meeting ID is 997 3835 1216, and the passcode is 630058. Individuals can participate online at www.zoom.us or by phone at (646) 876-9923.