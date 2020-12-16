KINGSPORT — In an effort to prevent motorists from driving under the influence, the Kingsport Police Department will be holding a sobriety checkpoint later this week.
The checkpoint will be held on Friday at an undisclosed time and location.
According to the KPD, the checkpoint is taking place in cooperation with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s “Booze It and Lose It” campaign, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
Beyond the risk of serious injury or death associated with impaired driving, being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs can impact your life in many ways, including loss of employment, prevention of employment in certain jobs, higher insurance rates, serious financial setbacks, personal and family embarrassment, and incarceration.
The Kingsport Police Department continues to emphasize that Tennessee DUI laws apply not just to drinking alcohol, but to ingesting any substance that impairs your ability to safely operate a vehicle, including illegal drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) medications, and prescription drugs (even if they are prescribed by a physician).
According to the NHTSA:
• 800 people are injured in a drunk driving crash each day.
• 30 people die due to a drunk driving accident each day.
• More than 25 percent of all traffic-related deaths are the direct result of alcohol impairment.