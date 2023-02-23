It’s common knowledge that smoking is bad for your health. Smokers have significantly increased rates of heart disease, stroke, cancer, and lung disease. In fact, the CDC states that smoking is responsible for nearly 1 in 5 deaths each year. But with the arrival of COVID-19, smoking became even riskier.

Smokers are more likely to get COVID-19

