KINGSPORT — The annual celebration to help and shop hometown businesses is set for Saturday.
Small Business Saturday will be held for the 12th year, and it’s an important event for many local shops, artisans and crafters.
KINGSPORT — The annual celebration to help and shop hometown businesses is set for Saturday.
Small Business Saturday will be held for the 12th year, and it’s an important event for many local shops, artisans and crafters.
“It makes up a bulk of their annual sales per year,” said Robin Cleary, executive director of the Downtown Kingsport Association.
Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express to help market local brick-and-mortar stores and has gained traction ever since. The day falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but many businesses will be hosting sales all weekend.
Cleary said DKA, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and the Kingsport Office of Small Business and Entrepreneurship teamed up this year to help promote the event across social media and conducted an advertising campaign.
Cleary noted that American Express has said that for ever dollar spent, 68 cents goes back into the community.
“You’re supporting your friends and neighbors,” she said.
She said there will be many sales over the weekend at local shops. There will also be opportunities for shoppers to buy gift cards at local retailers, salons, breweries, restaurants and antique malls.
Those who shop local will also get an extra level of customer service from business owners.
“They go out of their way to get to know their customers,” she said.
Shoppers will also have a chance to find gifts and crafts or art that are unique to the area.
Cleary said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, she has seen a rise in interest from the local community and communities across the U.S.
“The message has really resonated with people,” she said.
A list of downtown shops can be found at the Downtown Kingsport Association’s website at downtownkingsport.org or the Kingsport Chamber’s website at Kingsportchamber.org.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.