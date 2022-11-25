Gunslingers on Small Business Saturday

Kaitlyn Self and Hunter Sane take a look at some firearms at Gunslingers in downtown Kingsport on Small Business Saturday in this 2021 photo.

 RICK WAGNER/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — The annual celebration to help and shop hometown businesses is set for Saturday.

Small Business Saturday will be held for the 12th year, and it’s an important event for many local shops, artisans and crafters.

