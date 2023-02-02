POWELL VALLEY — Virginia Department of Transportation officials will be reviewing conditions on a mountain slope above Powell Valley after a rockfall caused a single-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 23 Tuesday.

VDOT Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said Wednesday that the area, centered on U.S. 23’s mile marker 39 just south of the Powell Valley scenic overlook southwest of Norton, has experienced ongoing rockslide activity since the section of road opened more than three decades ago.

