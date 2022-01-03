WISE – Wise County’s chief prosecutor is headed to Richmond.
Virginia Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced Monday that Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III will become the Chief Deputy Attorney General.
“There is no doubt in my mind that (Slemp) will serve the Commonwealth of Virginia with the same passion that he has for the people of Norton and Wise,” Miyares said Monday. “He is a smart and dedicated public servant, and together we will hit the ground running on day one to bring Virginians much-needed change.”
Miyares said Slemp will manage the Attorney General office’s day-to-day legal services and administrative operations. Slemp will supervise the provision and delivery of legal services for state agencies and officers.
“I am thankful for this opportunity to continue serving Virginians and the Commonwealth in this new capacity,” Slemp said Monday. “The voters of Virginia said “no more” last November and now I am proud to join the Attorney General-elect in our effort to restore some sanity in Richmond.”
Slemp’s new post is not his first time with the Attorney General’s office. He served as a special assistant to Virginia Attorneys General Jerry W. Kilgore, Judith Jagdmann, and Robert McDonnell before becoming Commonwealth’s Attorney.
“I’m also excited because I get to be a partner in something big,” said Slemp. “I don’t think the mission changes much from being a commonwealth’s attorney to becoming the chief deputy attorney general. Public safety has always been a priority.”
Slemp, who is in his second term as county and city Commonwealth’s Attorney, will resign effective Jan. 15 and take his new post the same day as chief deputy prosecutor Steven Davis takes over as interim Commonwealth’s Attorney.
“(Davis) has helped run the office for the past six years and he’ll be a good Commonwealth’s Attorney,” Slemp said. “I am so proud of my team and what we have accomplished together in Wise over the last six years. I will miss my work family so much, but I am confident that the team will continue to serve the citizens of our community with excellence and distinction.”
Slemp said his own legislative concerns as a local prosecutor have reflected Miyares’ campaign positions. He said he had asked legislators to introduce bills on elder abuse and reversing changes since 2020 that removed Virginia juries from the trial sentencing process.
“As of July 1 in Virginia, all criminal cases will have an automatic appeal and the Attorney General’s office will be involved in those cases,” Slemp said. “(Miyares) is bringing other former Commonwealth’s Attorneys into the office, and it’s good to have attorneys who understand the inner workings of the courthouses.”