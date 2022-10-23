JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver who died after a hard landing during a pregame jump at Friday’s football game at David Crockett High School was described as a beloved husband, father and grandfather by Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd.
The skydiver was part of a pregame ceremony for Crockett’s game against county rival Daniel Boone in the Musket Bowl.
Boyd said mental health support professionals will be at both schools on Monday.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away,” Boyd said on Saturday.
Jump TN, a company in Greeneville, said in a statement the 55-year-old man worked with the company and had performed more than 1,500 jumps during decades of experience.
In what it described as a “hard landing outside of the intended landing area,” the company said observers and witnesses did not notice anything unusual about the free fall or his parachute, saying it was deployed “without incident.” Witnesses “didn’t notice anything unusual about the parachute’s performance that would indicate any abnormality or malfunction,” the company said.
“The entire skydiving community is saddened by the sudden loss of a wonderful member of their community,” the company said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”
Officials have not yet released the identity of the skydiver.
After the incident, the skydiver was airlifted to a hospital for his injuries and a moment of silence was held. The football game went on with a delayed start.