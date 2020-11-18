KINGSPORT — Kingsport is planning to build a new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park near Brickyard Park, one city officials say will be bigger and better than the original. But to do that, the city is asking for your help.
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a public input meeting on the future of the new skate park and the creation of a nearby bike park.
The meeting will be held on Thursday at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex and will consist of two parts:
— The first part will be to discuss the skate park and will take place from 6 to 7 p.m.
— The second part will address the bike park and will run from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
Since in-person capacity will be limited due to social distancing requirements, you can watch the meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/park-input. If you’re unable to attend or watch online, you can share your thoughts by submitting them at bit.ly/skatecontact.
Masks will be required for those attending in-person on Thursday.
City officials say they’re hoping to receive input from bikers and skaters in the community on features and equipment to be included in the new facilities. Kingsport hopes to create the new skate park in a way that encompasses a variety of different skating styles and skill levels in order to serve the community as best as possible.
The Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park, named after a 14-year-old who was killed in a skating accident more than 15 years ago, is one of many projects underway within the Parks and Recreation Department with the goal of improving Kingsport’s quality of life and recreational facilities.