JOHNSON CITY — Of Ballad Health's 13,800 employees, 63 did not comply with the hospital system's vaccine mandate by last week's deadline. That's less than 1% of the system's workforce.
In an email sent to employees on Wednesday, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said of the 63 who did not get vaccinated or receive an exemption, 45 are direct clinical or clinical support workers. Those employees will be placed on an inactive list without pay or benefits for 90 days, but can return to their jobs if they get vaccinated. Exemptions will not be allowed for those who are placed on the 90-day inactive list.
Alternatively, those people could voluntarily resign, which would allow them to be rehired by Ballad if they decide to get vaccinated. If after 90 days they do not get vaccinated or resign, they will be fired and will not be eligible to be rehired.
"I really still pray that they choose to get vaccinated, but I respect their right to make that decision for themselves," Levine said.
Eighty-six percent of Ballad's workforce is now vaccinated, a number that could still rise. There are 250 people who have deferrals to comply with the mandate — people who tested positive for the virus or were treated with monoclonal antibodies in the 90 days leading up to the deadline, which passed last Friday. Levine said he didn't want to speculate about what choice those employees might make.
"We want to give them the chance to make their decisions, but we certainly would welcome them choosing to be vaccinated," Levine said. "Certainly, I think they can apply for the exemptions as well if they have religious or other medical reasons."
Roughly 450 others will need to receive a second shot by the March 11 deadline.
As recently as a few weeks ago, 1,000 employees were not in compliance with the mandate, a number that had fallen to about 550 last Wednesday. Ballad officials have for months expressed concerns about the impact a vaccine mandate could have on the hospital system, which was already facing a staffing shortage.
In January, Levine wrote a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the federal agency behind the mandate, asking that health systems in areas with significant staffing shortages be exempted or that the deadline for compliance be delayed until summer. On Wednesday, Levine again criticized the mandate, saying it was "the wrong thing" to do and that he hopes it is struck down as several states try to pursue another legal challenge.
"I'm thankful and grateful that our team members stepped up and didn't let it harm Ballad and harm our patients, but," Levine said, "I just, I wish it hadn't been done this way and it's not the right precedent."
Ballad announces initiatives to retain, attract staff
In an attempt to boost staff retention, the system announced Thursday it would be investing millions of dollars to expand affordable childcare and will build as many as 11 more childcare centers across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Currently, the hospital system has two such facilities: one in Johnson City and Elizabethton.
"We believe, when you look at the data in terms of women who've left the workforce, (an) overwhelming number of women who left the workforce have done so because they've been forced to choose between caring for their children or working," Levine said. "We think this is something that can help people come back or help us retain people."
Ballad also announced it would provide scholarships for employees pursuing higher education in certain clinical fields, as well as tuition reimbursement for existing employees who wish to pursue more education. Ballad says it will cover 100% of the cost for tuition, fees and books for those pursuing an initial degree in nursing, imaging, medical technology, surgical technology and catheterization lab technology, based on the program.
Employees at Ballad's vendor partners, including Ensemble Health Partners and Compass One Healthcare, are also eligible to apply for the scholarships.
"We think this helps rebuild the pipeline, and it gives our team members a chance to expand their professional opportunities," said Levine.
The hospital system also announced several new incentives for existing employees as well as a nursing support plan to provide more assistance for staff beyond just hiring more people.
"Our key is do everything we can to lean in on retention so we don't lose more people, while at the same time we do everything we can to try to fill these positions in the near term," Levine said.