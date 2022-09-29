Wise County Sheriff E. Grant Kilgore, center, holds his department’s latest accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Accreditation Council on Tuesday. With Kilgore are, from left, state Department of Criminal Justice Services Director Jackson Miller, Wise County Sheriff’s Accreditation Manager Deputy Jonathon Vipperman, Capt. Charles Sanders, Kilgore, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier and Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers.
WISE — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has earned its sixth straight Virginia law enforcement accreditation.
Tuesday’s unanimous vote by the Virginia Law Enforcement Accreditation Council at its meeting in Virginia Beach sees the department starting its third decade as a fully accredited Virginia law enforcement agency.
Sheriff Grant Kilgore on Wednesday said the designation continues the work of his predecessor, Ronnie Oakes, who worked to obtain the department’s first accreditation in 2002. Since then, the department has kept that status in each of the four-year cycles up to this year.
Kilgore, who worked under Oakes as a deputy and later chief deputy before succeeding him in 2020, credited Oakes for laying the foundation for the latest designation.
“He’s part of the reason we’re so successful,” said Kilgore. “I’ve also got a great bunch of people working with me.”
Accreditation involves an audit by independent assessors every four years, Kilgore said, and that includes review of the department’s administration, operations, training and personnel. Kilgore said the department’s 87 employees, including deputies and dispatchers, contributed to the agency passing all areas of the review.
Tuesday’s accreditation is Kilgore’s first as sheriff.
When accredited in 2002, the department was the first Southwest Virginia agency to earn the designation, Kilgore said. At that time, the department was only the 13th law enforcement agency and the fifth sheriff’s office in Virginia to be accredited.
Today, Wise County is among only 104 law enforcement agencies out of 340 with state accreditation.