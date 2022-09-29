Wise County Sheriff's Office accredited for sixth time

Wise County Sheriff E. Grant Kilgore, center, holds his department’s latest accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Accreditation Council on Tuesday. With Kilgore are, from left, state Department of Criminal Justice Services Director Jackson Miller, Wise County Sheriff’s Accreditation Manager Deputy Jonathon Vipperman, Capt. Charles Sanders, Kilgore, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier and Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers.

 Contributed/Wise County Sheriff’s Office

WISE — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has earned its sixth straight Virginia law enforcement accreditation.

Tuesday’s unanimous vote by the Virginia Law Enforcement Accreditation Council at its meeting in Virginia Beach sees the department starting its third decade as a fully accredited Virginia law enforcement agency.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video