911 Apprentice

The newly signed E-911 dispatch apprentices show off hats they received for signing Friday. The apprenticeship program for Kingsport dispatchers is the first in Tennessee.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/six rivers media

Six people signed on the dotted line Friday to begin the first class of the Kingsport E-911 Dispatch Apprenticeship Program, the first of its kind in Tennessee.

“This is kinda like a Division I collegiate signing,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you