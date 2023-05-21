Six people signed on the dotted line Friday to begin the first class of the Kingsport E-911 Dispatch Apprenticeship Program, the first of its kind in Tennessee.
“This is kinda like a Division I collegiate signing,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said.
All six sat behind a long desk in the Montgomery-Watterson Room in Kingsport City Hall. They had two pieces of paper to sign and after that all put on baseball caps, showing they were apprentices.
The apprenticeship will involve classroom and on-the-job training with a mentor during a 12-month period. Participants will receive salary increases while in the program and once complete and also receive a nationally recognized certification in E-911 dispatch.
The program was made possible through a $10,000 grant from the First Tennessee Development District.
“One thing we overlook is all the training these individuals go through, so they are ready for whatever call comes through,” Tyra Copas, human resources director for the city of Kingsport, said.
City officials spoke about how E-911 dispatchers are often overlooked, but they play an important role within public safety. Lt. Kevin Hite, executive director of Kingsport E-911, said the training of dispatchers is vital and plays a crucial role.
“Nobody goes anywhere until they say so,” Hite said. “I don’t think that hits many people. Nobody goes anywhere until they say so.”
City Manager Chris McCartt said a year ago the city looked at how the city would manage work and be competitive. He said a high priority has been to invest in the people employed by the city.
“We’re glad to be part of this program,” McCartt said. “I see this program continuing in our organization in the years to come.”