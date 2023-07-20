KINGSPORT — A veteran Six Rivers Media employee with more than four decades at the company has been promoted, effective Monday, July 17.
In addition, two other employees in July have gained additional responsibilities and new job titles better representing the new responsibilities.
"It’s always a pleasure to promote within our company and these three associates are great examples of our team members," said Ron Waite, group publisher and chief operating officer of Six Rivers Media LLC.
Six Rivers grew out of Kingsport Publishing Corporation, wholly owned by Ohio-based Sandusky Newspapers Inc. The Rau family bought the Kingsport Times News in 1962 and later acquired the other papers and also started a digital operation. Six Rivers was subsequently formed in 2020 and is headed by CEO Allen Rau.
BROOKS PROMOTED
Kingsport area native Lynn Brooks, a 44-year employee who started out at the Kingsport Times News that became part of Six Rivers, has been promoted from major accounts manager to advertising sales manager.
Brooks, based in Kingsport, will oversee outside sales for Six Rivers, which includes the Times News, Johnson City Press, Herald & Tribune of Jonesborough, Erwin Record and the Tomahawk in Mountain City.
The company also operates Six Rivers Digital.
"I was very humbled and honored to be offered this position," Brooks said. "It’s been my pleasure for the past 44 years to serve the communities of Kingsport and Johnson City and my goal is to continue providing our customers with big value and big returns on their local newspaper advertising investment."
Brooks is a graduate of the former Lynn View High School who began at the Times News in 1979 delivering tear sheets of ads to advertisers.
"My hobbies are camping and enjoying time with my family," Brooks said.
LIFFORD TAKES ON ADDITIONAL DUTIES
Dustin Lifford, formerly senior digital media developer for Six Rivers, has been an employee for the company since 2013. His new title at Six Rivers is director of web development and services, representing expanded duties.
The Kingsport area native, a graduate of the former Sullivan North High School, is married and has a son, daughter and granddaughter.
"I think we're headed in the right director, Lifford said of the Six Rivers Media digital efforts. "The path has definitely changed."
In addition to being in charge of the company's digital footprint and operations, he also is over digital services Six Rivers provides to entities outside the newspaper business.
Those include the city of Kingsport, Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and Brightridge, the TVA-affiliated electric provider based in Johnson City.
SALYERS ALSO GETS MORE RESPONSIBILITY
The other employee to receive a title change is Jordan Salyers, who has been with the company since September of last year.
His previous title was executive assistant and community liaison for Six Rivers Media, but his new title is director of community relations and executive assistant.
“I appreciate the recognition for my diligence and dedication to Six Rivers Media. I am thankful for the opportunity to add more value to our team and the community in my new role,” Salyers said
"I’ve been with the company since Sept. 12, 2022, but I’ve had strong ties to the newspaper my whole life," Salyers said.
"I genuinely care about the advancement of this area and dream to be a part of a community that is cohesive and works together as a melting pot to tackle stronger issues."