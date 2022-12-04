Regina Bunting, a single mother, is looking forward to spending Christmas with her children this year. Because of her years-long struggle with addiction, Regina is working with local agencies to stay on track and provide the best possible life for her kids.
KINGSPORT — Starting over is never easy. Throw in a years-long struggle with addiction and a criminal record, and a fresh start begins to look like a mountain too tall to climb.
“It’s hard to get people to understand you. We’re a small, close-knit community, and people know people. So, it’s hard to get really good jobs because of your background. No matter how far you come, you have to constantly keep proving yourself,” said Kingsport’s Regina Bunting.
Bunting knows because she lives it every day.
A single mother in recovery from years-long addiction, Bunting has spent time in jail and a treatment center and is now working with local agencies to stay on track.
This year, she’s excited to spend Christmas with two of her children: a 7-year-old daughter and an 8-month-old boy. She’ll rely on the Salvation Army Angel Tree program and the kindness of others to help make it special because it’s all she can do to make ends meet just now.
“It was very overwhelming to walk in there and ask for help. I was a mess, crying and upset. I was kind of at my wit’s end because I’ve been stressing about things like this,” Bunting said of her appointment with the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport. “Maybe it’s ego. … I don’t know. It’s tough when you’re not able to provide for them the way you want and have to admit you need help.”
Asking for help has always been hard, Bunting said. Facing her addiction taught her about some of the tools she never knew existed.
“Unless someone has lived with addiction, they don’t understand it. They think you can just stop doing it or that you can just turn it off. They don’t understand it’s a disease,” Bunting said. “I never really utilized the tools that were available to me. I’ve always wanted to do it myself.”
Mandatory time in a treatment center, coupled with a 12-step program with a supportive sponsor, has helped Bunting see that help is available — and she is not alone.
Two years ago, she moved into a sober living home (a concept in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction where residents share expenses as they focus on rebuilding their lives in a drug-free environment). She recently regained custody of her 7-year-old daughter.
“I started getting into programs (like one with the health department) to help me with parenting and the steps I need to take to be a better parent and to do things the sober way,” Bunting said.
And, while she hasn’t yet crested the mountain in front of her, she’s finally starting to see a way to climb it. She recently accepted a paying job to help grow sober living opportunities in the region, something she hopes will help others as well as provide much-needed income for her and her children.
“Being a single mom and paying my bills is hard. I’m lucky to have set rent here, but everything else is going up. My biggest fear is having enough for food and gas. I’m just trying to pay my bills. Clothing and stuff, it’s hard,” Bunting said.
In the short term, the Salvation Army was able to assist Bunting with some books and with clothing vouchers to use at the thrift store. The Angel Tree program will ensure her children have gifts under the tree and food on the table.
“It makes you feel good to know there are other people like you, who are struggling with these things, that you’re not the only one who needs help,” Bunting said. “And it’s nice to know there are people willing to help.”
