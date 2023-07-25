Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Blountville From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email John Hammond Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for an 82-year-old man last seen in Blountville on July 20.Detectives are trying to locate John Hammond, who is possibly travelling in a maroon Honda CRV.He is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.If you have seen John or have information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-6075 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News No bids received on Sullivan school system's surplus Henry Harr Road properties Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Blountville New Blountville Veterans Memorial Park nearing final stages Gate City issues water rate changes, effective in October Hawkins County Commission passes deficit budget and selects new county attorney City plans to end summer with Miracle Park bash ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.