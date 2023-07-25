John Hammond

John Hammond

 Contributed photo

BLOUNTVILLE — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for an 82-year-old man last seen in Blountville on July 20.

Detectives are trying to locate John Hammond, who is possibly travelling in a maroon Honda CRV.

