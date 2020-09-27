KINGSPORT — New signs went up last week at PETWORKS’ new shelter, located at 3101 E. Stone Drive. Construction on the new 17,000-square-foot facility began last year, and according to PETWORKS officials, work is nearly complete.
Once completed, the new facility — dubbed “The Good Steward Adoption Center” — will include room for 180 animals, isolation rooms for both dogs and cats, dedicated adoption spaces, an educational area for animal care and training, larger workspaces for employees and a 1.2 acre dog park on the rear of the property.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.