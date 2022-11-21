It's the busy season at the North Pole — and here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The Sights & Sounds of the Season are in full swing.
Coming up
• Rocky Mount State Historic Site will offer a special Christmas Season Behind-the-Scenes Tour on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children (ages 5-17) and $10 for seniors. Visit rockymountmuseum.com.
• The 17th Annual Up & At ‘Em Turkey Trot will be held Thursday, Nov. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. Register online at https://www.upandateminc.com/events2.
• Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport will serve a traditional Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday, Nov. 24, at noon, in its dining room at 505 Dale St. Everyone is invited; volunteers are welcome.
• Christmas in Olde Jonesborough kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26, with a Whoville Christmas and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dress as your favorite Whoville character and get a grinch treat. Each Saturday in Jonesborough from Nov. 26 through Dec. 17, there will be a variety of events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. including caroling, visits with Santa, music, storytelling and extended holiday shopping hours. The lighting of the tree ceremony begins Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse.
• The Chester Inn Museum will host readings of the classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" Saturday, Nov. 26, at noon, 1:15, 2 and 2:45 p.m. Limit is 20 per reading. Tickets are free, but must be picked up in advance. Tickets for the first two programs will be available starting at 11 a.m. with tickets for the last two programs available at 1:15 p.m.
• The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will kick off the holiday season with "Soup and Song: Holidays Around the World" on Nov. 28 featuring the Jonesborough Novelty Band and the cast of StoryTown Radio Show. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner will be served between 6-7 p.m. The singalong will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Attendees will take home a one-of-a-kind, handmade ceramic ornament created at the McKinney Center. Visit jonesborough.com/tickets or call 423-753-1010 for tickets.
• The Town of Mount Carmel will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6-7 p.m. at the Music Stage on Main Street. Kick off the Christmas season singing carols by candlelight. Hot cider and hot chocolate will be available.
• The Crooked Road Christmas Jam will be held Dec. 1 at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon, Virginia. Come out and enjoy lively music. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• The Bristol Christmas Parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.
• Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will be Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Visit etix.com to purchase tickets or call 423-461-4884.
• The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre Christmas Cabaret runs Dec. 1-3. JRT singers and dancers will present Christmas songs from every style and era accompanied by the JRT band. Visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or call 423-753-1010 to purchase tickets. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
• Storyteller Tim Lowry will revive his one-man show of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" on Friday, Dec. 2, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough. Tickets are $20, which includes a reception with light refreshments following the show.
• The Gatlin Brothers Country & Christmas is Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville. Visit npacgreeneville.com/event-tickets.
• The Kingsport Farmers Market will host a Christmas Craft Show on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. This vendor-organized event will feature handmade crafts, as well as fruits, vegetables, jams, jellies, breads and sweets galore.
• Family Breakfast with Santa will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace. Food includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrown casserole, pancakes, coffee, orange juice and milk. There'll be reindeer games and photos with Santa. Tickets are required. Visit https://christmasinswva.com/.
• Lamplight Theatre presents Breakfast with Santa & The Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at The Emporium in Kingsport. There'll be food, crafts, a coloring contest, a visit with Santa and the Grinch, plus a photo. Cost is $30 for first child (ages 1-12), $20 for additional child, and $10 for adults (13 and older). Call 423-343-1766 to reserve seats.
• Breakfast with the Grinch will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9-10 a.m. in the Victorian parlor at Southwest Virginia Museum in Big Stone Gap. Seating is limited. Pre-registration required. Cost is $10 per child. Call 276-523-1322.
• Christmas in the Country will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Exchange Place Living History Farm in Kingsport. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. The Yule Log Ceremony will be held at 4:15 p.m. Call 423-288-6071 for more details.
• The Jingle and Mingle Holiday Shopping Event will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Kingsport. There'll be live music and a Letters to Santa station in Glen Bruce Park from 3-6 p.m. with food trucks and more. Visit https://thisiskingsport.com/christmas/.
• The Mill Spring Makers Market in downtown Jonesborough will host a Makers Faire on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The holiday event is a juried event featuring over 50 of the region's best artists, craftsmen and makers. Entry is free. Follow Mill Spring Makers Market on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.
• The Johnson City Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. from ETSU’s campus to the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin. The theme is “Christmas Around the World.”
• The Church Hill Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m.
• The Gray Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.
• Visions of Christmas: 1861 will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-6 p.m. at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St., in Johnson City. Tour the house and watch as the Haynes family prepare for Christmas and the celebration of Landon Carter Haynes’ birthday. Treats will be cooked on the open hearth. Reservations for tours are appreciated. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Tipton-Haynes members are free. Call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.
• The ETSU Holiday Concert, featuring Chorale, Greyscale, BucsWorth, ET Belles, the ETSU Orchestra, Percussion Ensemble and the Munsey UMC handbell choir, will present "A Light in the Darkness" on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 and 7:30 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. Tickets are available at the Martin Center box office, online at www.etsutickets.com/martincenter or call 423-439-2787.
• The Kingsport Nighttime Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Church Circle. There'll be a community candle lighting and caroling. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DowntownKingsportAssociation
• The Abingdon Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.
• Symphony of the Mountains will present “By the Fireside” on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport and at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Special guests include Academy of Strings, Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, Mountain Mission School Choir, Voices of the Mountain, and Santa. Adult tickets are $35 per person. Visit symphonyofthemountains.org or call 423-392-8423.
• Cate Farms presents Showtime Christmas in the Country on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 5 p.m. The live musical revue will feature holiday songs by a community cast of singers, dancers and musicians. Tickets are $15-20, available online at https://catefarms.simpletix.com/ or https://catefarms.com/christmas-musical-show.
• Milligan University will present its community Christmas concert on Dec. 3-4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each night. The performances feature Milligan’s choirs, orchestra, and 46-rank Schantz pipe organ. Each concert will also include a sing-a-long of carols and conclude with a candle-lighting and “Silent Night.” Tickets, which are free, but required, can be reserved online at www.milligan.edu/christmas or by phone at 423-461-8723.
• The Fourth Annual Jingle Dash Bazaar, a Mercantile Vendor Market, will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. There'll be handmade crafts, food, clothing, wood crafts and home decor. Visit Santa from 1-3 p.m.
• The Bristol Ballet Company will present "The Nutcracker" on Dec. 3 at Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, and Dec. 9-10 at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Visit swcc-school-of-the-arts.square.site or www.paramountbristol.org. Or call 276-669-6051.
• “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — The Musical” is on stage Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville. Visit npacgreeneville.com/event-tickets.
• The Historic Blountville Christmas Tree Lighting is Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. in front of the Sullivan County Courthouse. There’ll be Christmas music and the lighting of two trees, the traditional Christmas tree and the Victim Remembrance Tree.
• Intercity Ballet of Kingsport will present "The Nutcracker" on Thursday, Dec. 8-9, at 9:30 a.m.; Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center Auditorium. Tickets are $15-25 for reserved seating and $10 for balcony general admission. Call 423-246-2199 or 423-323-2474.
• Kingsport Ballet will present "The Nutcracker" from Dec. 8-11 at Wellmont Performing Arts Center at Northeast State Community College. Call 423-378-3967 for ticket information or visit https://www.kingsportballet.org/.
• Christmas in Kingsport will bring snow to Centennial Park, along with hot chocolate, a visit from Santa, caroling and The Grinch on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• The Appalachian Express Chorus will present ‘Tis the Season’ on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 3358 Hwy. 126, Blountville. A $10 donation is requested for admission.
• Happy Christmas Tour with Becky Buller and Nu-Blu will be held Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit https://christmasinswva.com/ to purchase tickets.
• The Bloomingdale Ruritan Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. The parade begins at Ketron Elementary and ends at New Beason Well Road. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. The theme is “Jesus is the Reason.” To learn more, call 423-480-8676.
• The Friends of the Blountville Library Christmas Market featuring small local vendors will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blountville Christian Church.
• The Blountville Ruritan Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. in historic Blountville. Anyone who wishes to participate is asked to dress festive and line up at 1 p.m. at Keystone Drive. There is no entry fee.
• Christmas at Covered Bridge Park will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, from 3-5 p.m. with the Elizabethton Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
• The Bluff City Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.
• Christmas in Kingsport will bring snow to Glen Bruce Park with professional Christmas photos by Eric Donahu Photography on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7-8 p.m.
• The Jonesborough Christmas Parade, a lighted nighttime event, will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. This year's theme is "A Musical Christmas." The entry deadline is Dec. 6. Call 423-791-3869 for details.
• The choirs of Mountain Empire Children's Choral Academy will present their joint Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City.
• Tea with Mrs. Claus will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-3 p.m. A proper tea will be served, and Mrs. Claus will read classic holiday stories and lead guests in traditional carols. The $20 cost covers one adult and one child (under age 12). Additional children are $5 each. Seating is limited; pre-registration is required. Call 276-523-1322.
• Grammy winner Michael W. Smith will bring his Christmas tour with special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys to Johnson City on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call 423-439-2787.
• The Kingsport Carousel will offer free rides with Santa, reindeer games and snow on Friday, Dec. 16, from 1-3 p.m.
• The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present "A Service of Lessons and Carols" on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia. The concert is made up of scripture readings and musical compositions.
• Gravelly Baptist Church will present "Happy Birthday Jesus," a celebration of the real reason for the season, on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9-11 a.m. There'll be breakfast, ornament making, pictures and the story of Jesus' birth. The church is located at 647 Gravely Road in Kingsport.
• Enjoy a Polar Express Christmas at the Kingsport Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. There'll be snow in Glen Bruce Park, a selfie station and bells.
• The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough will host Santa Claus on Dec. 17 from 3-6 p.m. Santa will be stopping by the historic caboose located outside the museum. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and take their picture with him. Special train ornaments will be available for a $1 donation to the museum. Admission to the Chuckey Depot Museum is free, but donations are appreciated. Call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 for more details.
• The Chattanooga Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville. Visit npacgreeneville.com/event-tickets.
• Christmas in Kingsport will celebrate the most creative, best overall, most outrageous and other award winning trees at Glen Bruce Park on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m.
Ongoing events
• Lamplight’s Children’s Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.; Nov. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $10-$15. There will be a dinner show Nov. 19 with 5:30 p.m. dinner following the 2 p.m. performance and prior to the 7 p.m. show. Visit https://www.lamplighttheatre.net/ for tickets.
• Barter Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life” through Dec. 28 on the Gilliam Stage. Visit bartertheatre.com or call 276-628-3991 for show times and ticket information.
• Theatre Bristol will present "Elf The Musical" on Nov. 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets are $16 for adults, and $12 for seniors and students. It will also be presented weekends, Dec. 2-18, at the Theatre Bristol ARTspace.
• The 27th Annual Festival of Trees at Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, is open during regular museum hours through Dec. 31. Each tree is decorated by volunteers representing families, churches, schools, businesses and civic groups around the region. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Special night viewings will be held Nov 25-26, Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17, Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 30-31 from 5-8 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children ages 6-12, and for those 5 and younger. Group rates are available. Call 276-523-1322.
• The Fort Watauga Gingerbread Contest, hosted by the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce, will continue through Dec. 16. Youth, amateur, professional bakers and local businesses are invited to enter a gingerbread creation representing Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals. Entries must be 85% edible and fit on a 9-by-13 cookie sheet. Entries are due by Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. and can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Rocky Mount State Historic Site will offer Candlelight Christmas Tours on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2-10, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children under 12, and $12 for seniors. Daytime Colonial Christmas tours will be offered Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 18-19, and Nov. 26, Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-17 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for children under 12 and $10 for seniors.
• Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway will be open Nov. 17-Jan. 15. Individual admission (which includes skate rental) is $12, Monday-Thursday, and $15, Friday-Sunday. Visit bristolmotorspeedway.com for operating hours.
• The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights at Bristol Motor Speedway will be open Nov. 18 through Jan. 7, 2023, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets for Sunday through Thursday are $20 per car, $50 per van and $125 per bus. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $25 per car, $50 per van and $125 per bus. Visit bristolmotorspeedway.com for details and ticket information.
• Barter Theatre will present “Over the River and Through the Woods” from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24 in Barter’s Smith Theatre. Visit bartertheatre.com or call 276-628-3991 for show times and ticket information.
• Abingdon’s Festival of Trees, sponsored by Berry Home Center, opens Sunday, Nov. 20, with a tree lighting at 5:15 p.m. and continues through Dec. 30 on the lawn and inside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center, 208 W. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. Vote for your favorite tree by leaving a donation of toothbrushes and toothpaste, children’s books, or pet food under the tree. The tree with the most items cumulatively donated will win bragging rights.
• Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland featuring Safari with Santa will be open Nov. 23 through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. The drive-thru light extravaganza is open nightly (including holidays). Admission is $30 per car, $60 per activity van and $150 per tour or school bus for standard tickets and $25 per car, $50 per activity van, and $150 per tour or school bus. Advance tickets may be purchased online at shadrackchristmas.com/johnson-city-tn.
• Candy Land Christmas featuring 150 community-decorated Christmas trees will be on display from Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. through Jan. 8, 2023, from Founders Park to King Commons Park in downtown Johnson City. Holiday trees will transform Founders Park to the “Gumdrop Forest” and King Commons to “Cupcake Commons.” Visitors can follow Commerce Street, or “Candy Cane Lane,” to see the entire display.
• The Barter Players will present “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth,” Nov. 29-Dec. 23, on the Gilliam Stage. Visit bartertheatre.com or call 276-628-3991 for ticket information.
• Abingdon’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour featuring more than 40 light displays runs from Dec. 1-30 from 6-10 p.m. Printed maps (available at Town Hall and the Abingdon Visitors Center) and digital maps will be available in late November.
• The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace will host its Celebration of Lights, Dec. 1-31, and Letters to Santa, Dec. 1-23, at the Cultural Center.
• LampLight Theatre will present “Scrinch — The Musical” from Dec. 2-18. A special dinner show will be held Dec. 17 with show time options at 2 and 7 p.m. and Christmas dinner at 5:30 p.m. Visit lamplighttheatre.net for show times and to purchase tickets online.
• Kingsport Theatre Guild will present “White Christmas” Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18 at the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Show times are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Visit www.kingsporttheatre.com/tickets for details and ticket information.
• Christmas at Biltmore continues through Jan. 8, 2023. The daytime celebration includes a tour of Biltmore House. Candlelight Christmas evenings, which include a nighttime tour with its candlelight and firelight glows, are offered on various days at an additional cost. Visit www.biltmore.com/christmas.