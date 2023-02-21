KINGSPORT — Mayor Pat Shull said Monday he wants to leave the door open for the city to continue working toward a regional economic development effort through Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub.
“I believe the hub is a good thing and we ought to be involved with the hub,” Shull said. “Maybe down the road we’re involved with the hub. Maybe we’re involved with NETWORKS also.”
The mayor made his comments during the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s work session. The comments come after the Sullivan County Commission voted 23-1 last week to end any involvement with NETNHub.
“I was a little surprised because, to my knowledge, they never had a formal presentation to anyone on the commission,” Shull said.
The commission, in a strongly worded resolution, stated its opposition to any type of potential “takeover” of NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, the agency that has assisted economic development efforts in the county for the past decade.
Plans had called for a partnership or blending of the two agencies. Last week, the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which represents Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties, voted to merge with NETNHub.
Shull pointed out Monday that there have been instances already where there has been regional economic development activity at work. He said the new Aerospace Park was an example and also a recent announcement for steps to establish a four-year dental college in Kingsport.
“There’s things we do for ourselves in economic development, but it’s such a big thing, such a big pie we can’t do them all ourselves,” Shull said. “We need to be involved in other organizations.”
Shull said he planned to ask City Manager Chris McCartt “how entrenched we are in NETWORKS.” He said the city pays a certain amount to NETWORKS like all other Sullivan County municipalities, plus the county, and also is obligated to pay debt. He said he would ask McCartt to look at the finances.
Alderman Paul Montgomery asked if there would be additional dollars needed spent.
“Several months ago, you said it’s free,” he said. “There’s no money we have to spend. Did something change? Would there be money required to participate?”
Shull said officials with the Hub, which is headed by former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips, told city officials and others that for the first three years it would be funded from the private sector, but it had not even reached the one-year mark yet.
Vice Mayor Colette George said the Hub planned to use the money given to NETWORKS that the city already pays, so there wouldn’t have been additional funding if there had been any sort of blending between the two parties.
She said in the future the options could mean paying NETWORKS, paying NETWORKS less and putting dollars to the Hub or putting in additional funding to pay both.
Shull said there needs to be additional discussion.
“We just haven’t worked out how NETWORKS and the Hub can collaborate in some way,” Shull said. “You know the opposite of collaboration is competition. And I’d hate to think we’re in competition with our own county.”