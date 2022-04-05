Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said Monday during a Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session he would like to change the state law to allow him and others elected mayor after him to serve four-year terms instead of two years.
Also during the meeting, several board members balked at the idea of moving money to further the progress of renovations at the former Sullivan North High School until the school system provides more information about plans for the school.
“I just think it’s dumb for the mayor to have to serve a two-year term,” Shull said.
Shull made his comments at the end of the work session, reserved for aldermen and the mayor to speak.
Shull told board members he would like the city attorney to draft a resolution for approval by the board.
If the resolution is approved by the BMA, it could then go to the Tennessee General Assembly to pass it as a private act allowing the four-year terms.
Shull’s proposal comes just months after the board voted to move the city’s elections to coincide with August elections.
Vice Mayor Colette George, though, hesitated at the idea of changing the current city election laws. She said congressmen serve two-year terms and several other cities have two-year term mayors.
“I have real trouble seeing the benefit for the citizens,” she said.
Alderwoman Betsy Cooper said she sees the potential of having an uneven playing field if there is no mayoral election every election. Currently, alderman elections are staggered, so there could be the possibility of lower turnout during the years there is no mayoral election.
“Every citizen I ever talked to said it doesn’t make sense,” Shull said. “As far as turnout, are turnouts going to be larger in every election from here on forward because we voted to change our elections to an even year to coincide with county and state primaries?”
George said she wanted to get data to see how many other cities have four-year terms and two-year terms for mayor.
“I’m not doing this for me,” he said. “I’m doing this for people after me.”
George asked if it was time sensitive since it will be three and a half years before the election.
Shull said he hoped to get it approved as early as possible, even by this year, if possible, before the General Assembly adjourns for the year.
“I think doing it as far away from the election is better because it tamps down some of the politics of it,” Shull said.
No further action was made during the work session regarding whether a resolution would be drawn up for Shull’s request.
SULLIVAN NORTH
Earlier in the meeting, board members questioned an ordinance that would amend the school board’s budget that included money to pay for renovations at the former Sullivan North High School.
The city obtained the property and is looking at a $24.2 million renovation project to turn it into a middle school. The plans call for Sevier Middle School to move to that location, and the current Sevier Middle School would become an elementary school.
But aldermen, who met with school board members two weeks ago in a joint work session, said they were unsure that the school board even knew much about its own plans for the school.
“I didn’t get from our meeting the other day that we were all on the same page as to what was being done with this school, what the wish was to be done with this school,” Alderman James Phillips said.
Several aldermen said their hesitation at moving forward quickly with spending money came after the school board announced that estimated costs over a 10-year period for capital improvements had gone up from $68 million to $109 million in the course of a year due to inflation.
Cooper said she had questions on the capacity of the building, which were never answered during the joint meeting. Aldermen said they did not see the need for paying money for renovations if all that would happen was an even swap in capacity for all the buildings.
“We don’t even know the number of students who can go there,” Phillips said. “That concerns me greatly.”
The school system currently is conducting a study of the Sullivan North property to determine the capacity. City Manager Chris McCartt told board members it could be done in the next six months.
Aldermen said they may want to hold off on voting for any funding for the school until the study is completed.
McCartt told board members he was not sure the current ordinance needed to be held up.
“We’re just simply moving money around in existing projects,” McCartt said. “We’re not allocating money to be encumbered in this usage. It’s just in a holding pattern.”
He told the board that after construction of the school is bid, it would come before the board and that would be the allocation phase.
“They will not spend this money set aside in the North project until there’s a bid,” McCartt said.
The ordinance also includes budget items for other projects, including money for a playground, moving a cooling tower from Sullivan North to Robinson Middle School and a 5% pay increase for classified staff.
Aldermen said they weren’t sure if those items could be separated from a $5 million expenditure in the ordinance for Sullivan North.
Shull asked at one point if the board could table the ordinance if needed.
“I do not believe you need to table it,” McCartt said.
He said his recommendation would be for the city to approve the first reading of the ordinance and spend the next two weeks before the second reading gathering as much information as possible before voting on the final reading.
The ordinance is up for first reading at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m.